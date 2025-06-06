Penelope Bourbon bringt Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 American Whiskey in den USA auf den Markt

Freunde dews amerikanischen Whiskeys werden Penelope Bourbon kennen, eine Marke von Luxco, die sich auf Premium Bourbon spezialisiert hat und seit 2018, dem Gründungsdatum, viele unterschiedliche Abfüllungen auf den Markt gebracht hat.

Nun gibt es neu den Penelope Bourbon Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 American Whiskey, eine Abfüllung, die sich auf den Trend zu Whiskeys, die zur Zigarre passen, setzt. Interessant an diesem Blend ist die Zusammensetzung: Er besteht aus Straight Bourbon, American Single Malt und American Light Whiskey. Light Whiskey unterscheidet sich von Bourbon dadurch, dass er entweder in gebrauchten oder unverkohlten neuen Eichenfässern gereift ist und auf einen Alkoholgehalt zwischen 80-95% vol. destilliert wird, also höher als Bourbon, der bis zu 80% destillert wird. Dadurch wird ein leichterer Charakter erzeugt, ähnlich wie bei hoch destilliertem irischen Whiskey.

Leider wird man den Penelope Bourbon Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 nur in den USA finden, zumindest derzeit – aber für Reisende oder Menschen, die sich etwas aus den Staaten mitbringen lassen können, sicherlich eine interessante Anregung.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Penelope Bourbon makes a big splash in the cigar scene with Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 American Whiskey

Limited-edition release crafted for the ultimate medium-bodied cigar pairing is the first in a series of releases to enhance the complexity and enjoyment of cigar occasions

ST. LOUIS, June, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Whiskey and cigars have always been savored together, but never quite like this – Penelope Bourbon elevates the timeless pairing of whiskey and cigars with the debut of Cigar Sessions Chapter 1. Always innovating, the Penelope team struck a match for cigar lovers by crafting the first-of-its-kind cigar pairing. The first release in the annual Cigar Sessions, Chapter 1 is crafted to complement medium-bodied cigars, with future Chapters designed to explore a range of cigar pairings.

The blend of unique American whiskeys featured in Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 – Straight Bourbon, 100% American Single Malt and American Light Whiskey – results in a one-of-a-kind rich and balanced profile developed specifically to enhance the enjoyment of medium-bodied cigar pairings. Made in small batches and aged six years with a mash bill of 72% corn, 15% rye and 13% malt, Penelope Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 is bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV). A limited allocation of 7,500 cases (6-in) is available in select markets starting this month for a minimum suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750mL bottle.

The unique new addition to Penelope’s Limited Releases expressions was crafted in collaboration with renowned cigar blenders Cynn Coburn of Dissident Cigars and Lee Marsh of Stolen Throne Cigars. The Penelope blending team worked closely with Coburn and Marsh, drawing on their deep knowledge of cigars to craft a whiskey blend meticulously designed to complement and enhance the medium-bodied cigar experience.

„We wanted to create a truly authentic cigar blend – one that was created in partnership with a group of highly talented cigar master blenders. We are excited to release Chapter 1 of our Cigar Sessions – the perfect complementary pour for medium-bodied cigars.“ Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients

Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 opens with notes of milk chocolate, vanilla and candied apple on the nose; with chocolate, dried peach, tobacco and warm caramel on the palate. The finish imparts flavors of toffee, dark fruit and light oak.

„This is a very unique blend of American whiskeys that came together. We explored 19 various mash bills with the cigar blender team trying countless blend combinations. To our surprise , and delight, it was the balance of the American Single Malt together with the American Light Whiskey and the straight bourbon that resulted in a flavor profile that makes it the perfect choice for a cigar pairing.“ Danny Polise, Penelope Bourbon founder and master blender

Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 is part of Penelope’s annual Limited Releases – exclusive offerings featuring some of the rarest and more unique barrels, representing the pinnacle of blending innovation and barrel selection. Other Limited Releases include American Light Whiskey, F*ck Cancer and award-winning Toasted Rye. A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the fastest-growing award-winning premium whiskey brands. We offer a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and whiskey expressions known for their smoothness and rich flavor, and premium handcrafted ready-to-serve cocktails. Our Penelope Core Series expressions have won more than 40 spirits industry awards including double platinum at the 2024 ASCOT Awards and double gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength. We continue to innovate within our Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Estate Collection to further establish our place among the top premium whiskey brands and prove that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible. For more information, visit PenelopeBourbon.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.