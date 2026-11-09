North Star Spirits präsentiert „Big Dipper“

Der 2016 gegründete, familiengeführte, unabhängige Whisky-Abfüller North Star Spirits mit Sitz in Glasgow stellt heute seine neuste Abfüllung „Big Dipper“ vor. Der in größerer Auflage erscheinende Speyside Single Malt mit einem Alter von 10 Jahren reifte in Oloroso-Sherry-Hogsheads. Batch 1 umfasst 1.500 Flaschen, weitere Batches werden folgen. Big Dipper ist naturbelassen in der Farbe, wurde nicht kühlgefiltert und kam mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 50 % in die Flaschen, die jetzt für £59.99 über North Star Spirits erhältlich sind, und in Kürze auch bei den bekannten Fachhändlern.

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Look for the Big Dipper, you’ll find the North Star.

North Star Spirits unveils Big Dipper, a 10-Year-Old Speyside single malt matured in Oloroso sherry hogsheads

Glasgow, 9 November 2026. North Star Spirits, the Glasgow independent bottler behind award-winning single cask bottlings and brands such as Vega, Spica, Sirius and Chaos, today announces its next large-volume release: Big Dipper, a 10-year-old Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, matured for its whole life in Oloroso sherry hogsheads.

When North Star Spirits came across this particular Speyside spirit, they knew they had found something special, something they wanted to share as widely as possible. Bottled at a generous 50% ABV, it has the strength to carry the full depth of its Oloroso sherry casks, offering genuine quality at an accessible £59.99. And unlike the limited releases from across the North Star Spirits range, Big Dipper is produced in larger batches for one simple reason: so that more people get to enjoy it.

Anyone who has followed North Star since 2016 will know that the bottler’s best-loved releases have often been the ones that more people have had the chance to pour. Products like Vega, Spica, Sirius and Chaos each found a loyal following at volume, and more recently the Obscurities and Curiosities series has shown that the same appetite for character and quality holds up when the whisky is a little more quirky.

Big Dipper is the next chapter in that story.

A vatting of sherry hogsheads from one of Speyside’s most loved distilleries, Big Dipper is natural in colour and bottled without chill filtration. The first batch runs to 1,500 bottles, with further batches to follow. Big Dipper is available to buy now from the North Star Spirits website, www.northstarspirits.com, and from all their usual stockists.

“When we came across this parcel of casks, we knew it deserved a wider audience than our single cask releases usually reach. Big Dipper is a big whisky: properly sherried, properly made, and priced to be opened rather than saved. It’s a whisky to pour and share with friends. Look for the Big Dipper, you’ll find the North Star.” Iain Croucher, Founder and Managing Director, North Star Spirits

Zoe and Iain Croucher

Tasting Notes

Nose: Sun-ripened sultanas and honeyed toffee meet warm cinnamon and soft vanilla, with roasted nuts and polished oak. Deep Oloroso sherry runs underneath.

Palate: Full-bodied and silky. Rich dark fruits and creamy caramel, lifted by bright orange zest and a refined, lingering spice.

Finish: Long and generous: dried fruit, sherry-soaked oak, toffee and gentle warmth that stays.

About North Star Spirits

North Star Spirits is a family-run independent whisky bottler based in Glasgow, founded in 2016 by Iain Croucher. The company handpicks and bottles single cask and small batch whiskies from Scotland and beyond, spanning single malts, grain whiskies, blended malts, rum and gin, with world whiskies from as far afield as Tennessee and Spain. North Star’s releases are bottled with natural colour and without chill filtration. The company has been named Independent Bottler of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards three times in four years, and its celestial naming and orrery-inspired labels have earned it an international following. North Star is now developing its own distillery, the Dal Riata project.

Please enjoy responsibly. For adults of legal drinking age only.