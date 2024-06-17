Paul John Whisky mit erster Exclusive Global Travel Einzelfass-Abfüllung

Paul John Whisky stellt in seiner heutigen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung sein erstes exklusiv für den globalen Reiseeinzelhandel abgefülltes Bottling, “I love Bengaluru” vor. Der ungetorfte Single Malt aus dem Madeira Cask #14378 ist auf 228 Flaschen (UVP 220 US-Dollar) limitiert und seit dem 30. Mai 2024 im Duty Free des Terminal 2 des internationalen Flughafen Bengaluru erhältlich.

Paul John Whisky Unveils Exclusive Global Travel Single Cask Release in Partnership with Avolta Duty Free at Bengaluru International Airport

Bengaluru– John Distilleries Pvt Ltd’s Paul John Whisky, renowned for its exceptional award-winning Indian single malts, proudly introduces its exclusive partnership with Bengaluru Duty Free to unveil an exclusive single cask release for global travellers at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. This single cask single malt expression is bottled exclusively for global travel retail and is available at Terminal 2 Duty Free from 30th May, 2024. The cask is dedicated to the city of Bengaluru and the packaging has been thoughtfully designed, capturing the glorious spring blossoms of this famous Garden City. This release marks a significant milestone in the brand’s illustrious journey, epitomising its commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of whisky.

Crafted on the tropical coast of Goa, India, this exotic single-cask Unpeated Madeira expression embodies the essence of Paul John Whisky’s artistry. Aromas of delightful Christmas cake, dry plum, and Manuka honey laced with a lively orange zest lead to a blend of rich flavours, from sweet vanilla and dark chocolate to a subtle tinge of dry resin, culminating in a bold and gratifyingly oaky finish.

“We are honoured to launch our first exclusive single cask global travel release at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2 with our partner Bengaluru Duty Free, and to offer an elevated and unique whisky experience to travellers,”

said Paul P. John, Chairman of John Distilleries Pvt Ltd.

“The city holds a special place in our hearts, and partnering with one of the finest airports in the country is a true honour. This exclusive release is a tribute to Bengaluru that allows us to showcase the vibrant flavours of India in every sip. We are excited to present a taste of our finest creation, available exclusively at the airport’s Duty-Free.”

With only 228 bottles, this non-age statement (NAS) single-cask release is priced at USD 300 per bottle. With a track record of over 305 international awards, including recognition as the Best Distillery and Best Master Distiller, Paul John Whisky continues to set the standard for excellence in the Indian whisky industry.

About Paul John Single Malts:

Non-chill-filtered and with no added colours or flavours, Paul John Single Malts are distilled in the warm tropical climes of Goa. Created from Indian 6-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas, Paul John Whisky was launched in 2012, is currently available in 49 Countries and has won over 305 acclaimed international awards to date. Paul John Whisky presents a diverse collection of award-winning single malts designed to cater to every palate from the core expressions, Paul John BRILLIANCE and Paul John BOLD, to the Select Cask series including the sherry cask finished malts – Paul John Oloroso and Paul John Pedro Ximénez, and the all-time favourites Classic and Peated. The Zodiac series is globally renowned as Asia’s Best Whisky and World’s Finest Whisky award winners – Kanya by Paul John and Mithuna by Paul John.

About John Distilleries:

Established in 1996, under the guidance of Mr. Paul P John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy, and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top-selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world with sales exceeding 21 million cases a year.