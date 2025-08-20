Port Ellen enthüllt ältesten Whisky bislang – und spendet ihn für The Distillers One of One Auktion

Port Ellen 46yo – präsentiert in einem großartigen Decanter von Wilfried Grootens, 1,5 Liter Inhalt und ein Einzelstück – auch wenn man diese Flasche, die in der Auktion für The Distillers One of One Charity zwischen 150.000 und 300.000 Pfund einbringen soll, nie selbst in den Händen halten oder mit Freunden wird teilen können, kommt für solch einen raren Whisky bei Enthusiasten so etwas wie Ehrfurcht auf. Manchmal ist eben der Gedanke, dass es etwas gibt, genauso schön wie Besitz.

Hier die Pressemitteilug zu diesem Unikat aus Port Ellen. Und falls jemand das Geld und die Begehrlichkeit für diese Flasche hat, haben wir für Sie auch den Link zum Mitsteigern…

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

London, UK – August 20th 2025 – As Port Ellen whisky marks its 200th anniversary, the legendary Islay distillery unveils Port Ellen Prism, a one-off Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and its oldest release to date. The 46-Year-Old Single Malt is expected to fetch between £150,000-£300,000 at auction when it goes under the hammer on the 10th October at Hopetoun House, Scotland, in partnership with Sotheby’s.

Encased within a mesmerising glass sculpture, this creation captures the interplay of light and smoke which embodies the distillery’s pioneering spirit. Distilled in 1978, this commemorative piece reﬂects the depth and complexity of character of the awe-inspiring Port Ellen. This rare whisky was matured over nearly five decades in refill hogshead casks before being married in a refill American Oak puncheon for over ten years. The result is a distinctive and unique expression of Port Ellen. Port Ellen Master Blender Aimée Morrison describes its profile as

“Amber-gold layers of currants, berries, and chocolate mingle with smoke from the core, combined with hints of spices, cinder toffee, and a lingering sea breeze.”

Port Ellen Prism is presented as a singular 1.5-litre bespoke glass decanter encased in a striking glass sculpture created by award-winning artist Wilfried Grootens. The hypnotic artwork represents Port Ellen’s iconic smoky character, with Grootens meticulously painting multiple individual sheets of glass that form a three-dimensional image which shifis as you move around it. This illusion of ﬂoating multidimensional forms symbolises the smoke at the core of Port Ellen whisky, creating a visual representation of the multi-layered depth of character of this exceptionally rare single malt.

Grootens commented,

“Creating this piece representing the character of Port Ellen’s 46-Year-Old whisky in my signature style was a privilege. With delicate brush strokes I paint or draw on single panes that, layered, trimmed and polished, seemingly ﬂoat in the glass creating three dimensional shapes, visualising the smoke within and exploring its depth of ﬂavour.”

Master Blender Aimée Morrison says:

“In our work at the distillery, there are minute and ofien almost invisible shifis made through scientific precision or creative intuition which are very much felt in the final product. Slight changes in pressure, temperature and time can have a notable inﬂuence on ﬂavour, in the same way that imperceptible adjustments make a huge difference to the final glass pieces created by Wilfried Grootens.”

The magnum decanter at the heart of Grootens’ creation has been crafied by Radley’s scientific glassmakers, renowned for their laboratory-grade expertise. This extraordinary vessel reﬂects the same dedication to precision and innovation found in every drop of Port Ellen whisky.

Port Ellen Prism is a testament to the distillery’s continued exploration of its signature ﬂavour of smoke. Alongside landmark releases such as Port Ellen Gemini, which used data visualisation to decode the chemistry of ﬂavour, Port Ellen Prism represents a new chapter in the distillery’s journey of experimentation, a project they call The Atlas of Smoke. Through elements like the innovative Ten-Part Spirit Safe at the distillery, Port Ellen’s whisky makers are gaining an unparalleled understanding of how fine adjustments and variables shape the final ﬂavour profile.

This unique piece has been donated by Diageo to The Distillers One of One Auction with Sotheby’s this October at Hopetoun House, Scotland. Proceeds from the auction are deployed to charitable giving, with money raised channelled into the Youth Action Fund, in support of disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

Julie Bramham, Managing Director of Diageo Luxury says “I’m thrilled that we are able to support The Distiller’s Charity again this year, through the donation of Port Ellen Prism for The Distillers One of One Auction. This is a unique and smoky single malt liquid, marking the whisky’s 200th anniversary. The Distiller’s Charity does vital work in supporting, and transforming, the lives of young people and communities across Scotland.”

The collector who acquires Port Ellen Prism will, alongside three guests, be invited to Islay for an exclusive experience at Port Ellen distillery, including a bespoke ‘Atlas of Smoke’ tour that explores the pioneering experimentation behind this trailblazing whisky.

Port Ellen Prism is the first of two commemorative releases this year, with the second release being announced shortly, giving Port Ellen enthusiasts an opportunity to access a new bottling of this rare whisky.

Reopened in March 2024, Port Ellen has been specially designed from the ground up to push the boundaries of Scotch through visionary experimentation, and to enable the team to uncover the mysterious dimensions of ﬂavour in smoke. A limited number of experiences at the distillery are bookable via PortEllen.com or by inquiring through the private client team.