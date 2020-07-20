Montag, 20. Juli 2020, 19:45:50
PR: Auch Glengoyne eröffnet wieder am 1. August

Die Verkostungen werden wieder aufgenommen, die Stills bleiben unzugänglich

Nach und nach öffnen sich immer mehr Brennereien in Schottland für Besucher (mit Ausnahme von Glenfarclas, die beschlossen haben, im Jahr 2020 nicht mehr öffentlich zugänglich zu sein). Die neueste Info über eine Wiedereröffnung stammt von der von Glasgow aus gut zu erreichenden Destillerie Glengyone in den südlichen Highlands.

Allerdings gelten natürlich auch hier die gängigen Sicherheitsvorschriften, und ein Besuch der Stills ist nicht möglich. Möglich hingegen sind die Verkostungen vor Ort. Mehr dazu in der Pressemitteilung, die wir mit Bildern unseres letzten Besuches dort garniert haben:

Glengoyne pleased to be reopening its doors to visitors from Saturday, 1st August 2020

Having been awarded Visit Scotland’s ‘We’re Good to Go’ stamp of approval, we are thrilled to announce that we will reopen our distillery doors to visitors from Saturday 1st August 2020.

Bild © Whiskyexperts 2019

This means we are adhering to the respective Government and public health guidance, have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and have the required processes in place to reopen safely and with confidence.

The distillery’s popular  Glengoyne Tasting Experiences will return, and can be attended by a maximum of 20 people from ten households. While the unique Malt Master experience will be available to book for up to four people from a maximum two households.

Raum bei Glengoyne für die Verkostungen. Bild © Whiskyexperts 2019

Each experience will allow visitors to enjoy in-depth insights into Glengoyne’s history, and of course taste our award-winning whiskies.  Tickets must be booked in advance, with up to five sessions available per day.

Protecting our colleagues and visitors continues to be our top priority, so we are asking our visitors to wear masks or face coverings on arrival and while moving around on site. There will be dedicated hygiene stations, with readily available hand sanitizer, around the site.

Access to the stills is prohibited; however, guests are welcome to enjoy our Tasting Experience whilst we share the wonder-filled tales of Glengoyne and our award-winning range. All whiskies will be served in sealed containers for guests to pour themselves.

Brennblasen bei Glengoyne. Bild © Whiskyexperts 2019

A video showing the distillery’s revised measures is available to watch.

Glengoyne’s distillery shop will also reopen, with guests being asked to register on arrival for contact tracing before being able to browse and purchase Glengoyne’s range of whiskies and other gifts.

For more information, or to book an experience visit www.glengoynewhisky.com. Alternatively, you can email reception@glengoyne.com

A warm welcome awaits you.

Sláinte!

Glengoyne Distillery

GET IN TOUCH

Glengoyne Distillery, Dumgoyne, Near Killearn, Glasgow G63 9LB
Tel. +44 (0)1360 550 254

