PR: Brüderpaar schmuggelt am 1. August Whisky über den Corryvreckan – für einen guten Zweck

Eine interessante und aufregende Methode, Aufmerksamkeit für die Sache der Meere zu finden, haben sich Alex und Nick Ravenhall einfallen lassen: Um Geld für ihre Origanisation „Whisky and Waves“ zu sammeln, werden die neuseeländischen Brüder, die jetzt in UK leben (Nick als Managing Director der Holyrood Distillery, Alex als Head of Events für Atom Brands) am 1. August aufmachen, über den Corryvreckan, die Meerenge zwischen Scarba und Jura und Heimat des gleichnamigen Strudels, zu schwimmen und auf dieser Reise Whiskyflaschen, die sie bei sich tragen, zu „schmuggeln“. Gemeinsam mit der Organisation Sea Shepard und Signatory Vintage werden sie dann mit den Flaschen besondere Abfüllungen erschaffen, die später dieses Jahr verkauft werden, um Geld für den Schutz der neuseeländischen Gewässer zu sammeln.

Hier mehr über die Aktion und die Geschichte dahinter:

Brothers Smuggle Whisky Across The Corryvreckan – 1st August

Alex and Nick Ravenhall, known as The Whisky Smugglers, will undergo a treacherous swim across The Corryvreckan, all with bottles of whisky strapped to their bodies to raise money for Sea Shepherd New Zealand this Sunday (1st August).

Alex und Nick Ravenhall

The Māori brothers founded Whisky and Waves, an ocean awareness charity, to call attention to the vulnerability of the earth’s beautiful waterways. They united on creating a campaign that would encourage a wider global responsibility for overfishing, poaching and environmental waste which have all destroyed marine populations and polluted the seas. The pair felt a special calling to work with Sea Shepherd on this project, whose charity work includes protecting Maui’s dolphins endemic to New Zealand. Teaming up with Signatory, one of the UK’s largest independent whisky bottlers, the drams will be used to create bespoke cask whiskies, which will be sold later this year to raise money to help protect and conserve New Zealand’s waters.

Des McCagherty of Signatory Vintage commented:

„Signatory is delighted to be working with Whisky & Waves on their latest charity swim. The whole team have nothing but admiration for Nick, Alex and all the other swimmers as they once again take on such a challenging swim, in aid of such a worthy cause as Sea Shepherd. We are proud to be a part of the creation of a unique whisky, with the profits going to an international campaign to help protect the world’s oceans.“

The brothers now based in the UK both work in the new world whisky scene. Nick is the Managing Director for Edinburgh’s innovative Holyrood Distillery, whilst Alex is Head of Events for Atom Brands, whose clients include the famous independent whisky bottling brand Boutique-y Whisky Company. Both working in the drinks industry, the pair decided to tackle the global water problem in the sphere of whisky and in 2019 already raised $11,000 for Sea Shepherd.