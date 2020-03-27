Freitag, 27. März 2020, 17:43:17
PR: Bunnahabhain heute um 22 Uhr mit Online-Masterclass zum Word Whisky Day

Die Master Class mit Derek Scott wird auf Facebook live gestreamt - das Publikum kann auch Fragen stellen

Wegen der weltweiten Lockdowns im Zuge der Pandemie verlagern sich immer mehr Whiskyaktivitäten in den Onlinebereicht (siehe auch die heutige Aussendung von Mackmyra). Und als beliebtestes Onlinemedium für Whisky im deutschsprachigen Raum wollen wir natürlich für Sie über diese Aktivitäten auch vermehrt berichten.

Nun hat uns die Islay-Brennerei Bunnahabhain über eine heute stattfindende Online Masterclass für den World Whisky Day informiert. Sie startet um 22 Uhr unserer Zeit auf der Facebook-Seite von Bunnahabhain und wird vom Bunnahabhain Global Brand Director, Derek Scott, moderiert. Es geht um die Geschichte der Brennerei, eine Q&A Session mit dem Publikum und die Verkostung zweier Whiskys aus der Brennerei, dem Bunnahabhain 12yo und dem Bunnahabhain 25yo.

Hier der Text der Einladung, den man uns gesendet hat. Und falls Sie heute abend dabei sind: Viel Spaß mit Derek und Bunnahabhain!

Islay Distillery Whisky masterclass online for World Whisky Day

Despite being Islay’s most remote distillery, Bunnahabhain fans from around the world can taste a delicious dram of single malt while enjoying a live, online whisky masterclass on Friday night (March 27), even though plans to attend this weekend’s Whisky Live event have been postponed to later in the year.

Bunnahabhain’s Global Brand Director, Derek Scott, will mark International Whisky Day by sharing the brand’s compelling history and craft, host a live Q&A session as well as guiding viewers through an expert tasting of the distillery’s iconic 12 year old and 25 year old expressions

The Facebook live event starts at 9pm and is open to participants via Bunnahabhain’s Facebook page. Questions for the Q&A can also be submitted in advance for the chance to win a bottle of Bunnahabhain 25 year old.

