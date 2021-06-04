PR: Bunnahabhain lädt Whiskyfreunde auf eine Islay-Tour im Rahmen des Fèis Ìle Festivals ein

Wie schon in unserem Artikel zu den Tasting Notes von Serge und Angus erwähnt, ist heute Bunnahabhain-Day – und die im Osten der Insel Islay gelegene Brennerei lädt heute alle Whiskyliebhaber dazu ein, diesen Tag mit der Destillerie zu feiern. So wird man eine Tour über die Insel miterleben können – dazu gibt es eine eigene Playlist mit den Klängen von Islay – und vieles mehr.

Im Rahmen dieser Tour wird übrigens noch eine dritte Fèis Ìle-Abfüllung enthüllt – und einer der Teilnehmer kann sie gewinnen!

Das Schöne daran: Jeder kann – einen Facebook-Account vorausgesetzt – an diesen Aktivitäten teilnehmen, denn alle werden auf der Facebookseite von Bunnahabhain live stattfinden.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die wir dazu erhalten haben:

Bunnahabhain invites whisky fans on compelling tour of Islay as part of Fèis Ìle festival

Distillery’s virtual tour of idyllic island of Islay gives whisky fans chance to experience everything it has to offer during online Fèis Ìle festival

Budding adventurers will have the chance to choose where Distillery Visitor Centre Manager visits along with the opportunity to win special limited edition release prizes

Eager explorers are invited to strap in and set off on an exciting adventure around the magnificent island of Islay from the comfort of their homes, as the Fèis Ìle whisky festival (Today, Friday 4 June)

Billy Sinclair, Bunnahabhain’s visitor centre manager will be exploring the inner Hebridean island and meeting some of its most famous residents, sharing tales about everything it has to offer visitors, who unfortunately can’t attend the world-famous festival this year.

Billy Sinclair, Bunnahabhain

Spanning Islay’s stunning landscapes, Gaelic heritage, internationally acclaimed whisky bars and nautical past as well as Bunnahabhain’s own links with the ocean, Fèis Ìle and Scotland’s native tongue, adventurers will be able to choose where Billy visits while also having the chance to take part in some fun and games along the way.

Bunnahabhain will also be releasing an eclectic playlist of music to bring the traditional sounds of Fèis to the ears of listeners from all over the world, taking part in an action-packed festival remotely once again.

The Islay Roam Around and Spotify playlist are in addition to two virtual tastings which can be enjoyed by whisky fans on Facebook live, as well as a pair of special limited edition festival releases from the distillery. Excitingly, the distillery will also be announcing a third release live during its evening tasting – a super exclusive bottling which one lucky fan will have the chance to win by taking part in Billy’s voyage around the island.

Sarah McKeeman, global brand manager for Bunnahabhain Distillery said: “Fèis Ìle offers so much more than just whisky and we wanted to recreate some of this magic as part of our packed event programme of virtual tastings and limited-edition releases.

“Our brilliant visitor centre manager, Billy, will be chatting with Islay locals, recounting stories of life on the island, and taking our fans along on this unique journey with them. “We can’t wait to virtually welcome visitors to enjoy tales from the island, the awe-inspiring scenery, and of course some of our amazing hand selected expressions.”

Fèis Ìle runs between Friday 28th May and Sunday 5th June, with Bunnahabhain Day on the 4th June. Feis Ìle bottlings and tasting kits are available from www.bunnahabhain.com and all of the distillery’s events will be broadcast live on Facebook.