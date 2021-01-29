PR: Dewar’s® veröffentlicht Blended Scotch mit Port Cask Finish

Von Dewar’s wurden wir über einen neuen Blended Scotch Whisky in der Range informiert: Der DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth ist ein acht Jahre alter Blend, der ein Finish in Portweinfässern erhielt. Angekündigt ist er jetzt nur für die USA, und nachdem auch die beiden ersten Abfüllungen der Cask Serie (Rum und Meczal-Finish) nur über verschlungene Pfade bei uns zu finden waren, ist die Hoffnung auf ein Erscheinen bei uns eher gering und man wird sie wohl nur über Eigenimport erhalten.

Hier jedenfalls alle Infos dazu, und zwei Cocktail-Rezepte, die sich mit der neuen Abfüllung mixen lassen:

DEWAR’S® Brings Together The Unexpected Through The Launch Of A New Port Cask Finished Scotch Whisky

Designed to Spark Curiosity and delight the senses, DEWAR’S 8 Year Old Portuguese Smooth Port Cask Finish Is the Third Iteration in the Brand’s Cask-Finished Innovation Series

DEWAR’S® Scotch Whisky, the world’s most awarded blended Scotch whisky, announces the launch of DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth, showcasing the exciting flavors that are crafted when Scotland meets Portugal in a bottle. Marking the brand’s 175th anniversary this year, this new iteration of the DEWAR’S Cask Series features DEWAR’S 8 year old double-aged blended Scotch whisky, finished in ruby port casks for a rich, full-bodied blend.

Following the successful launches of DEWAR’S Caribbean Smooth Rum Cask Finish and DEWAR’S Ilegal Smooth Mezcal Cask Finish, the third edition in the brand’s double-aged blended Scotch cask-finished series reflects the brand’s passion for harmoniously bringing together unexpected flavor traits for a richer taste and experience. Perfect for both whisky aficionados and amateurs alike, DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth features flavor notes of freshly sliced ripe apricots, honeydew melon, red cherries and black currants drizzled with heather honey – all enveloped in rich creamy notes of vanilla.

„The whisky category has a certain mythology of its own, replete with traditional conventions. We created the DEWAR’S cask-finished series to break the mold and evolve those traditions by bringing two product elaboration cultures together – in this case from Scotland and Portugal – to create something richer. Though we can’t travel to the Highlands of Scotland or the Douro Valley of Portugal this year, we crafted DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth to engage all those with wanderlust and curiosity. The brand has long been driven by a natural curiosity and, with 2021 ringing in our 175th anniversary, we hope that DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth will inspire people to look beyond the obvious, or their ‚usual tipple‘, and to discover a new whisky that will enthrall the senses and delight the palate. It is about enjoyment, not rules, and through this we are certain that this great whisky will challenge some pre-conceived notions of what standard blended scotch whisky is about,“ says Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR’S Scotch Whisky, North America.

„With its full bodied yet refined mouthfeel and unique flavor profile – which features subtle notes of stone fruits, dark red fruits and honey – DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth is designed to be a veritable celebration of the two cultures of Scotland and Portugal. Thanks to a unique production process where the 8 year old scotch is double aged for extra smoothness and then finished in casks that previously held fine ruby port wines, DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth has a satisfyingly unusual, yet super smooth, taste that is ideally enjoyed anyway you like – be it neat, on the rocks, in a highball or as a great alternative to beer and wine for food pairings. It’s really about your mood, time, place and company – be it in person or remotely,“ says Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR’S.

Signature cocktails include The Spiced Tonic Highball and The Ginger Highball which reimagines the classic highball with a refreshing blend of stone fruit and baking spice flavors.

DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth 8 year old port cask finish will be available in a 750ML bottle with an SRP of $21.99 and will retail in all fine wine & spirits retailers nationwide. For more information on DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth and the rest of DEWAR’S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

DEWAR’S PORTUGUESE SMOOTH SIGNATURE SERVE: SPICED TONIC HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

2oz Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth

Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic

Glass:

Highball

Garnish:

Orange wedge

Method: Add whisky to chilled highball glass, fill with ice and top with soda. Garnish with the orange.

DEWAR’S PORTUGUESE SMOOTH SIGNATURE SERVE: GINGER HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

2oz Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth

Fever Tree Ginger ale

Glass:

Highball

Garnish:

Lemon peel

Method: Add whisky to chilled highball glass, fill with ice and top with ginger ale. Garnish with lemon.