Freitag, 28. August 2020, 14:51:03
PR: Diageo stellt die 2020 Special Releases vor

Acht Single Malts treten heuer wieder im neuen Design als 2020 Diageo Special Releases an - wir haben alle Daten und Preise dazu

Es ist soweit: Diageo hat soeben die Liste der acht Abfüllungen, die die 2020 Special Releases bilden werden, veröffentlicht – eine nun schon langjährige Tradition, auf die Whiskyfreunde jedes Jahr gespannt warten. Einige Lieblinge sind natürlich auch in diesem Jahr wieder dabei, wie der 12 Jahre alte Lagavulin oder ein gut gereifter Mortlach. Auch der Talisker 8yo hat sein Comeback, nach einer etwas älteren Abfüllung im Vorjahr. Von den Lost Distilleries des Konzerns ist in diesem Jahr der Pittyvaich vertreten. Caol Ila macht in diesem Jahr allerdings Pause.

Diageo gibt die Verfügbarkeit der einzelnen Abfüllungen großzügig mit „Herbst 2020“ an – die Preise hat man uns in Pfund geliefert, eine ungefähr gleichlautende Umrechnung in Euro ist durchaus eine gute Annäherung an die Preise bei uns.

Ohne viel weitere Vorrede also alles Wichtige zu den Special Releases 2020, die dann auch einzeln beschrieben sind, allerdings ohne Tasting Notes:

DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE 2020 SPECIAL RELEASES WHISKY COLLECTION

Eight vibrant expressions carefully chosen to bring a taste of Scotland to every enthusiast’s home

Diageo is delighted to unveil the 2020 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, inspired by the globally celebrated theme, ‘Rare by Nature’. Curated by Master Blender, Dr. Craig Wilson this exclusive selection is comprised of eight cask strength single malt Scotch whiskies, drawn from some of Scotland’s most interesting distilleries. 

The highly anticipated annual collection once again explores unusual age points, experimental maturation techniques and welcomes our first-ever release finished in pot-still Caribbean rum casks. The encore theme highlights the extraordinary nature that surrounds each distillery, with each whisky visually brought to life through intricate illustrations that decorate the bottles.

Dr. Craig Wilson, Diageo Master Blender,says,

“I’ve created this year’s Special Releases Collection, from some of my favorite distilleries across Scotland, with whisky enthusiasts in mind.  For those who enjoy spicy flavours, my recommendation would be to try our Cardhu, and for those who favour rich, intense and smooth flavours my choice would be Mortlach 21 year old.  If you are curious about discovering something very rare, the Pittyvaich – the single ghost distillery in our Special Releases Collection this year is an unforgettable dram.”

This one of a kind line-up highlights the diversity of Diageo’s most treasured reserves maturing in Scotland. With expressions from renowned to phenomenal and less-known locales, the unified collection marks the pinnacle moment in every whisky lover and spirit-enthusiast’s calendar.

For those curious to discover the very last drops from unique casks or savour a little taste of history, the collection includes: Pittyvaich, from the Speyside ghost distillery, finished in first fill ex-bourbon casks, a rare Highland expression of Dalwhinnie matured in refill hogshead casks filled in 1989, the best of Isle of Skye, Talisker, our foremost finished in pot-still Caribbean rum casks, and the stalwart Lagavulin, a perfect expression of this Islay distillery’s character.

The 2020 Special Releases collection will be available in limited quantities from specialist Scotch whisky retailers and malts.com this Autumn.

Availability

Autumn 2020 from specialist retailers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, selected markets across Asia and in airport duty free.

Cardhu 11-Year-Old

ABV: 56.0%
Region: Speyside
Cask: From refill, new, and ex-bourbon American oak
Limited quantities worldwide
RRSP £85

Cragganmore 20-Year-Old

ABV: 55.8%
Region: Speyside
Cask: From refill casks and new fresh-charred casks.
Limited quantities worldwide
RRSP £130

Dalwhinnie 30-Year-Old

ABV: 51.9%
Region: Highland
Cask: From refill hogsheads
No. bottles available: 6,978
RRSP £550

Lagavulin 12-Year-Old

ABV: 56.4%
Region: Islay
Cask: From refill American oak casks
Limited quantities worldwide
RRSP £125

Mortlach 21-Year-Old

ABV: 56.9%
Region: Speyside
Cask: From Pedro Ximenez & Oloroso Sherry seasoned casks
No. bottles available: 7,692
RRSP £575

Pittyvaich 30-Year-Old

ABV: 50.8%
Region: Speyside
Cask: From first fill ex-bourbon casks
No. bottles available: 7,056
RRSP £400

Talisker 8-Year-Old

ABV: 57.9%
Region: Isle of Skye
Cask: From pot-still Caribbean rum casks.
Limited quantities worldwide
RRSP £90

The Singleton of Dufftown 17-Year-Old

ABV: 55.1%
Region: Highland
Cask: Matured only in refill American oak hogsheads.
Limited quantities worldwide
RRSP £110

