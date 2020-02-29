PR: Echlinville Distillery veröffentlicht Dunville’s Cask Strength PX Irish Whiskey

Von der Echlinville Distillery aus Irland sind wir über eine neue Abfüllung informiert worden, die ab sofort erhältlich ist. Der Dunville’s Cask Strength PX Irish Whiskey stammt, wie der Name schon verrät, aus einem Pedro Ximenez-Fass und ist mit 55% vol. abgefüllt. Alles Weitere dazu, wie zum Beispiel sehr ausführliche Tasting Notes können Sie der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung entnehmen, die wir unten wiedergeben.

Addendum: Einige Leser haben uns berichtet, dass der Whiskey bereits wenige Minuten nach dem Erscheinen des Artikels ausverkauft war. Somit sind alle 300 Flaschen in den knapp etwas mehr als 75 Minuten zwischen der Aussendung der PR und dem Erscheinen des Artikels an neue Besitzer gegangen…

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey releases highly anticipated Cask Strength PX Whiskey

The Echlinville Distillery is expanding its award winning Dunville’s Irish Whiskey portfolio with the release of a Cask Strength expression of its iconic 12 year old Single Malt.

Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Cask Strength Single Malt Irish Whiskey is finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks and bottled at 55% abv and has already been awarded a Category Win at this year’s World Whiskies Awards. Priced at £108, the first single cask bottling of approximately 300 bottles is available only from The Echlinville Distillery shop, either in store or online at https://shop.echlinville.com/

Dunville’s brand ambassador Jarlath Watson said:

“When we revived the Dunville’s whiskey brand in 2012 we did so with the promise not to compromise in our desire to produce the finest whiskeys conceivable. We are staying true to that ethos with the release of Dunville’s PX Cask Strength. This is an intense, perfectly balanced, spicy, fruity, luxurious, sherry bomb of a whiskey that will sit proudly alongside the very best whiskeys of its genre.

“This release of around 300 bottles at 55% abv is only the second single cask whiskey from Dunville’s, the first being our 18 Year Old Port Mourant Rum Finish which was launched last year. We are excited to reveal that we are working on further releases in the Dunville’s Single Cask Series, a series of single cask whiskeys that will showcase the very best whiskeys in the Dunville’s warehouse and give our customers what they want – exceptional Irish whiskey, uncompromised and bottled at its optimum strength for the best possible quality and flavour.

“We firmly believe that PX 12 Cask Strength and the releases that will follow in the next few months further enhance Dunville’s global reputation, with each release helping us take another step towards restoring Dunville’s ‘The Spirit of Belfast’ to its rightful place among the world’s best whiskeys.”

Speaking about Dunville’s decision to release this cask strength expression of their already popular PX 12 single malt, Jarlath continued:

“Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old standard expression has always been very well received but we also know there is a desire out there among the Irish whiskey community for a cask strength expression, so we are delighted to introduce PX Cask Strength to the Dunville’s portfolio.”

Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Cask Strength Single Malt Irish Whiskey is available exclusively from The Echlinville Distillery online at https://shop.echlinville.com/products/dunvilles-px-12-year-old-single-malt-cask-strength or in-store at 62 Gransha Road, Kircubbin, Co. Down, BT22 1AJ. Distillery Shop open 11.30am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Tasting Notes for Dunville’s PX 12 Cask Strength Single Cask Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Colour – Beautiful deep, dark, rich amber gold. The colour screams of the intensity of what is to come, and it does not lie.

Nose – Full of fruit. First dark fruits, cherries, plums, raisins, figs, then apricots, marzipan, caramelised stewed apples, pear drops and that candied orange grace note that is a constant across the Dunville’s range. The fruits merge with the incoming spices, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and muscovado sugar to give the most glorious Christmas cake aromas, all wrapped up in wonderful clean oak wood.

Palate – Intense soft fruits, black cherries, caramelised orange peel, apple strudel, dates. Perfectly balanced with dark chocolate, demerara sugars and liquorice and a hint of mint, and all the way through that rustic cask char influence and PX sweetness that elevate this whiskey to something truly wonderful.

Finish – The length and intensity of the finish speaks of the quality of those PX casks. The dark fruits, sugars and spices all carry through with the oak char in almost perfect harmony, enveloped in a syrupy PX sweetness that carries the finish through for almost an eternity.

Overall – Dunville’s PX 12 Cask Strength is an intense, perfectly balanced, spicy, fruity, sherry bomb of a whiskey that will sit proudly alongside the very best whiskeys of its genre.