PR: Ein Toast auf die Isle of Mull mit einem besonderen Tobermory

Mit einer ganz besonderen Abfüllung spricht die Tobermory Distillery einen Toast auf ihre Heimat, die Isle of Mull, aus. Wie die Brennerei heute in ihrer Presseaussendung mitteilte, wird der Tobermory 23 Year Old Oroloso Cask Finish nun das Portfolio der Destillerie ergänzen und auf den auf Märkten in Europa, Asien und Großbritannien eingeführt. Dieser Tobermory kommt mit 46,3 % Vol. in die Flaschen und erhält eine UVP von £320, was etwa 350 € entspricht.

In ihrer Pressemitteilung präsentiert die Brennerei noch eine besondere handwerkliches Produkt. Isle of Mull Silver and Goldsmiths stellten einen einzigartigen Quaich aus Sterlingsilber und Gold her. Dieser wird im kommenden Monat versteigert. Der Erlös dieser Auktion kommt der Organisation The BEN zu gute. Diese schottische Wohltätigkeitsorganisation für das Gastgewerbe erfährt aufgrund der Covid-19-Pandemie immer mehr Nachfrage nach ihren Dienstleistungen.

Alle weiteren Informationen finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

A toast to the island: Tobermory Distillery releases special 23-Year-Old

The Artisan Distillery is celebrating the ‘return of an old friend’ – as its popular 15-year-old returns eight years later to the core range

Tobermory 23-Year-Old has rested in Oloroso casks to create an exquisite sherried malt

To celebrate its launch the distillery has collaborated with Mull Silver and Goldsmith on a unique Sterling Silver and Gold quaich to be auctioned for charity

Tobermory Distillery is today announcing the release of Tobermory 23 Year Old Oroloso Cask Finish (46.3% ABV, RSP £320) – a beautiful deep-gold sherried single malt that will join the distillery’s core malt range.

Originally the revered 15-year-old liquid, Tobermory 23 Year Old has spent more time resting in the finest Oloroso casks at the distillery to create an even more exquisite and full-flavoured whisky.

The deep rose-gold sherried single malt has unique notes of vanilla, ripe oranges, toasted barley and fruitcake on the nose. With an obvious sherry influence on the palate, salted toffee, candied citrus and floral honey are also evident, all tied together with a caramelized walnuts and subtle salty finish.

To commemorate its time on the Isle of Mull, the distillery has collaborated with another of the island’s long-standing stalwarts, Mull Silver and Goldsmith, on a one-of-a-kind sterling silver and gold quaich which will be auctioned alongside the new bottle in the coming months. Silver is a traditional 23rd anniversary gift, and the gold coating signifies the deep liquid-gold of the exquisite 23 year old malt.

The quaich celebrates the creative and expressive nature of the Tobermory distillery and its island home. Funds raised from the auction will go to The BEN – a Scottish hospitality charity that is seeing more demand for ever for their services as a result of Covid-19.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Tobermory Distillery, said:

“Our team at the distillery have been working hard for many years on the return of this old friend, and we’re incredibly proud to be introducing whisky drinkers around the world this exciting addition to the core range.

“Absence certainly makes the heart grow fonder and the extra years have been spent well, as our whisky has continued to mature into the new sherried expression.

“The Island of Mull is a remarkable melting pot of artistry and creativity. This one-off silver quaich is a visualisation of the expert craftmanship and care that goes into the exceptional spirit we are releasing. By bringing together two makers on the island, we’re celebrating this passion for creativity on the world stage.

“One of the finest expressions we’ve ever made, it’s an honour to introduce Tobermory 23 to markets in Europe, Asia and the UK.

Phil Campbell, founder of Isle of Mull Silver and Goldsmiths said:

“It was a joy to work on such a beautiful piece of silver, crafting it into a unique piece of art to mark the launch of Tobermory 23.

“Precision, creativity and attention to detail have defined our offering for the last four decades so it was a pleasure collaborate with this artisan distillery from our island home.“

Tobermory Distillery is the only whisky distillery on the Hebridean Isle of Mull, and sits at the centre of the vibrant island community that is rich with artistry, creativity and nature. The Tobermory 23 Year Old will join the Tobermory 12 Year Old, Ledaig 10 Year Old and Ledaig 18 Year Old in the distillery’s core range of malts.

For more information, you can visit the distillery website at www.tobermorydistillery.com.