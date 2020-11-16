Montag, 16. November 2020, 13:35:02
PR: Erster Single Malt der Isle of Raasay Distillery abgefüllt

Der Premierenwhisky kommt natürlich auch nach Deutschland - offizielle Tasting Notes im Artikel

Unsere Leser haben den Werdegang der Isle of Raasay Distillery von ihrer Gründung an durch Artikel, Interviews und Bildberichte mitverfolgen können – und nun ist ein weiterer Meilenstein, wohl der wichtigste auf dem bisherigen Weg, erreicht worden: Der erste Single Malt der Brennerei ist jetzt abgefüllt worden und wird in Kürze im Handel erscheinen.

Wir gratulieren dem Team der Brennerei auf der gleichnamigen Insel recht herzlich – hier ist ihre Presseaussendung samt den offiziellen Tasting Notes des ersten Whiskys dazu:

FIRST LEGAL ISLE OF RAASAY SINGLE MALT UNVEILED

Making Scotch whisky history, the first legal single malt from the Hebridean Isle of Raasay has been unveiled.

With the island’s fossils and rocks moulded into the glass, the distillery has captured this Hebridean island’s rugged natural beauty in their new decanter-like bottle.

The Isle of Raasay Single Malt – Inaugural Release 2020 sold out in September this year, with the much-anticipated 7,500 bottles snapped up by consumers and selected trade partners.

Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said:

“This is a really historic moment as the first legal Isle of Raasay Single Malt leaves the island for the first time.

“We are very proud of our lightly peated island single malt, and our beautiful bottle that is made with clay moulds of Raasay’s rocks and fossils. It’s like a piece of the island in your hands.“

Matured in first fill Tennessee Whiskey casks and finished in first fill Bordeaux red wine casks, the Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release is elegant, lightly peated, with rich dark fruit flavours.

Natural colour, non-chill filtered. Every drop distilled, matured, and bottled on the Isle of Raasay.

The Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release will be available via trade partners in the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and China.

The distillery has also now sold out of its Raasay Rising casks –  the 45 Tennessee Whiskey casks that were used to mature this historic release. Other casks are available to purchase and try before you buy on their website: https://raasaydistillery.com/raasay-whisky/buy-whisky-cask/

Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release Tasting Notes:

Matured in first fill American oak and finished in first fill Bordeaux red wine casks – expect almond, hazelnut, and sweet spice flavours from the American oak, and caramel, toffee and creamy chocolate notes from the previous Tennessee Whiskey contents. The French oak finishing adds savoury spice flavours, and another layer of complexity and flavour from the rich dark fruit flavours of the Bordeaux red wine. 

