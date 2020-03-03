Dienstag, 03. März 2020, 14:16:02
PR: Glendronach eröffnet neues Besucherzentrum

Ab sofort steht das neue Visitor Center täglich zwischen 10 und 16:30 für Gäste zur Verfügung

Von der Highland-Destillerie Glendronach haben wir eine Nachrichten über ihr neueröffnetes Besucherzentrum erhalten, das ab sofort für Gäste der Brennerei täglich von 10:00 bis 16:30 geöffnet ist. Der Umbau ist auch anhand einiger Bilder zu sehen, die wir natürlich gemeinsam mit der Presseinfo veröffentlichen:

WHISKY CONNOISSEURS INVITED TO EXPLORE THE GLENDRONACH DISTILLERY WITH NEW VISITOR CENTRE EXPERIENCE

The GlenDronach Distillery is pleased to announce the completion of its newly renovated prestige visitor experience at the heart of the Highland Single Malt’s historic distillery in Aberdeenshire.

Founded in 1826 by James Allardice, The GlenDronach distillery has long been established as the home of the rich and full-bodied Single Malt Scotch Whisky, slowly matured in Spanish sherry casks. Inspired by a rich heritage and craftsmanship, the enhanced visitor’s centre offers a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge area and retail space.

The design draws inspiration from the distillery’s historic buildings, some of which date back as far as 1771, as well as the rich colour and flavour profiles of The GlenDronach itself. The original natural stone walls are complemented by rich wood tones, marble, leather, understated brass accents and warm lighting; creating an inviting environment in which to explore and enjoy The GlenDronach. The elevated visitor’s centre also displays a rich collection of both rare and historic GlenDronach expressions, including the distillery’s oldest bottle which was bottled in 1913 just before the outbreak of WWI.

Visitors will be able to explore the new tasting bar, which will offer a selection of GlenDronach flights and drams, alongside tea, coffee and other non-alcoholic refreshments. The distillery-exclusive Hand Fill gives GlenDronach connoisseurs a rare opportunity to fill, seal, label and sign their own cask strength bottle of The GlenDronach from a choice of two sherry casks.

This is the first refurbishment of the visitor’s centre since Brown-Forman purchased The GlenDronach distillery in 2016. This recent investment has created six new jobs in the Scottish Northeast region, to welcome the growing number of whisky tourists to the historic Huntly-based distillery in the Highland whisky region. The space has been designed by expert brand home designers 1751, alongside Ross McNally from Glasgow-based design consultancy, Scarinish Studio.

Welcoming the opening of the enhanced visitor centre experience, The GlenDronach Distillery’s Homeplace Manager, Jennifer Proctor, said:

“James Allardice was both a visionary entrepreneur and a warm and welcoming host, often inviting friends and neighbours into his home to share a dram of his ‘guid GlenDronach’. Our vision was to carry forth his hospitality and to bring the traditional craftsmanship of The GlenDronach to life, creating the perfect experience for our visitors to immerse themselves in the distillery’s rich heritage and our Highland Single Malts. Everything has been designed around the guest experience, from the striking circular table in our tasting room to the comfortable leather lounge area. With a range of tours also available, we look forward to welcoming everyone from the whisky curious to experienced aficionados to fully explore the home of The GlenDronach’s rich and full-bodied Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.”

Visit The GlenDronach Distillery visitor centre and gift shop, with guided tours running regularly throughout the day or enjoy a dram at the whisky tasting bar. The Visitor Centre is open from 10am – 4:30pm, 7 days a week.

