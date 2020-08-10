PR: Neu – Smokehead Rum Rebel

Ian Macleod Distillers stellt einen neuen Smokehead vor: Der Smokehead Rum Rebel ist ab sofort bei Fachhändlern in UK und im Onlineshop von Smokehead.com zu haben – zu einem Preis von £54.99. Abgefüllt ist er mit 46% vol. – ob und wann er auch in Deutschland zu haben sein wird, können wir momentan noch nicht sagen.

Hier die soeben erschienene Pressemitteilung des unabhängigen Abfüllers, gemeinsam mit einem interessanten Cocktail-Rezept für den neuen Whisky – und der Ankündigung eines Live-Eventsam 16. August:

SMOKEHEAD WHISKY RELEASES REBELLIOUS NEW EXPRESSION ON INTERNATIONAL RUM DAY

Ian Macleod Distillers’ brand-new Smokehead Rum Rebel, Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky finished in rich Caribbean rum casks, arrives on UK shores for International Rum Day on August 16th

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky unleashes brand-new bottling Smokehead Rum Rebel for International Rum Day August 16th. The rich, smoky, salty Islay whisky rebel is finished in spicy, sweet Caribbean rum casks creating culture colliding carnage and a melding of mouth-watering tastes.

Bold and boisterous as ever, Smokehead is disrupting International Rum Day with a tantalising twist on the humdrum for rum fans, beckoning them to the Smokehead whisky dark side.

Priced at £54.99 with an ABV of 46%, Smokehead Rum Rebel will be available to buy from www.smokehead.com and many UK specialist and online retailers.

As a toast to International Rum Day, Smokehead are ripping up the rulebook and careering away from convention by crafting a brand-new, bold cocktail that will not be for every rum fan:

THE SMOKITO

Fans of rum are in for a shocking surprise with the new Rum Rebel Smokito. The warm dried spices and fruity sweetness come thundering through with Smokehead’s signature extremes of peat and punch. A confounding twist on their favourite drink that’s unlike anything they dared to try before.

Ingredients

50ml Smokehead Rum Rebel

25ml lime juice mixed with 25ml water

2 teaspoons sugar

Fresh mint

Few flakes smoked Maldon sea salt

Method

Add mint and sugar to the glass and stir for 2 minutes. Add the lime and water and stir for a further minute until all the sugar has dissolved. Add ice and pour the Smokehead into your highball glass. Sprinkle with a few flakes of smoked Maldon sea salt and enjoy!

SMOKEHEAD TV

Sunday 16th August will see Smokehead brand ambassador Mikey Sim host an episode of Smokehead TV on the brand Instagram and Facebook channels (@smokeheadwhisky). During the episode he will taste Rum Rebel, as well as show Smokeheads how to craft the Smokito signature cocktail and showcase a special boilermaker serve.

Commenting on the new expression, Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “We are overwhelmed by the boldness of flavour in our new bottling and can’t wait to see our Smokeheads’ reaction. When our rich, smoky, salty Islay Smokehead collides with spicy, sweet Caribbean rum casks, carnage is inevitable.

“We’re encouraging all our Smokeheads and rum fans alike to stir up a Rum Rebel Smokito and raise their glass high this International Rum Day.

Like all our Smokehead whiskies, Rum Rebel is not for everyone. This whisky is for the fearless.”

Smokehead Rum Rebel joins the family of Smokehead Original, Smokehead High Voltage and the latest release Sherry Bomb, a smoky Islay single malt that has been boldly blasted by sherry casks.