Donnerstag, 26. November 2020, 13:49:42
PR: Scarabus Islay Single Malt mit zwei neuen Abfüllungen

Scarabus 10 Year Old und Scarabus Batch Strength ergänzen die Range

Beam 2020 Bowmore

Der in Familienbesitz befindliche Scotch Whisky Destillateur, Blender und Abfüller Hunter Laing & Co. führt zwei brandneue Abfüllungen in die Scarabus Islay Single Malt Whisky-Reihe ein. Scarabus 10 Year Old und Scarabus Batch Strength sind ab dem 26. November 2020 weltweit erhältlich. Dies teilte uns Hunter Laing & Co. Heute in seiner englischsprachigen Presseaussenund mit, die Sie nach unserer Einleitung im Original finden.

Scarabus 10 Year Old ist mit 46% Vol. und kostet £ 45, was etwa 50 € entspräche. Scarabus Batch Strength ist mit £ 49 ausgezeichnet (knapp 5 € mehr) und mit 57% Vol. abgefüllt. Beide werden ab dem 26. November weltweit erhältlich sein.

SCARABUS ISLAY SINGLE MALT LAUNCHES TWO BRAND-NEW EXPRESSIONS

Hunter Laing & Co. reveals the latest additions to their newest brand from the famed whisky island, Scarabus 10 Year Old and Scarabus Batch Strength, will join Scarabus Specially Selected

The family owned Scotch whisky distiller, blender and bottler Hunter Laing & Co. introduces two brand-new bottlings to the Scarabus Islay Single Malt Whisky range. Scarabus 10 Year Old and Scarabus Batch Strength will be available to buy worldwide from 26th November 2020.

Scarabus 10 Year Old is priced at £45 for 70cl, bottled at 46% ABV and Scarabus Batch Strength is £49 for 70cl, bottled at 57% ABV. Both expressions will join Scarabus Specially Selected, available to buy at Ardnahoe Distillery and online at https://ardnahoedistilleryshop.com/.

The Scarabus 10 Year Old has the distinguished Scarabus profile of sweet Islay peat smoke but with extra complexity; every drop of Scarabus 10 Year Old is aged for a minimum of ten years in refill, ex-bourbon and virgin American oak casks.

To create the Scarabus Batch Strength edition, a small selection of Scarabus Islay single malt casks are chosen to be bottled at a higher strength of 57% ABV. The result is the signature sweet, peaty profile found in Scarabus, but with extra intensity, mouth feel and an even more lingering finish.
Scarabus, meaning ‘rocky place’ in Nordic, is named after a mystical area of Islay and is a whisky range for those with a curious mind and an eye for detail. The brand is bold and honest about its origins, and just a little mysterious about everything else.

Commenting on the release of the new expressions, Stewart Laing, Managing Director, said:

“Following the success of the brand’s launch at Feis Ile 2019, it’s very exciting to add two brand-new expressions to the range. Scarabus is a brand which we are incredibly proud of, and to see Scarabus grow and develop like this is really wonderful.”

Adding to his father’s comments, Scott Laing, Business Development Director, said:

“It’s always exciting when a new Islay expression launches and we are particularly proud of our Scarabus brand.
The flavour is unmistakable, the Islay peat, smoke and sea salt on the nose, followed by warming leather notes and a delightful vanilla sweetness in the mouth, leads to a rich, lingering finish, culminating all the elements which Islay whisky enthusiasts adore.
We’re very excited to see our ever-loyal Islay whisky fans react to both Scarabus 10 Year Old and Scarabus Batch Strength.”

The Scarabus range will be available to purchase online at https://ardnahoedistilleryshop.com/ from Ardnahoe Distillery, which is currently open to the public and hosting socially distanced tours.

Vorheriger Artikel
Nächster Artikel

