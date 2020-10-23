PR: Talisker und Parley for the Oceans arbeiten gemeinsam für die Erhaltung der Unterwasser-Wälder

Talisker ist eine Destillerie, die sich – auch durch ihre Lage auf der Insel Skye – einer Bindung Bindung zum Meer rühmt und diese auch in ihrer Kommunikation immer wieder auslobt.

Diese Verbindung zum Meer ist aber, sieht man die Aktionen, die Talisker als Partner unterstützt (wie zum Beispiel hier) mehr als ein bloßes Lippenbekenntnis – und die neue Partnerschaft, die man mit Parley for the Oceans eingegangen ist, um die Erhaltung der für das maritime Ökosystem so wichtigen Unterwasserwälder zu unterstützen, ist ein weiterer Schritt auf diesem Weg.

Was man genau plant und wie diese Zusammenarbeit aussehen soll, können Sie der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung entnehmen, die wir von der Brennerei über ihre Agentur erhalten haben:

TALISKER SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY JOIN FORCES WITH PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS

IN CALL TO REWILD OUR SEAS BY SUPPORTING THE PRESERVATION OF MARINE ECOSYSTEMS

OCTOBER 22, 2020 Talisker Whisky and Parley for the Oceans, a collaboration network and environmental organization, announced today a new three-year partnership. In a collaborative environmental mission, Talisker and Parley are launching ‘Rewild Our Seas’, a global initiative to restore and protect the health of underwater forests on coastlines. Together the partners will support the preservation and protection of 100 million square meters of marine ecosystems around the world by 2023.

The oceans cover 70% of the earth’s surface, house more than 99% of the biosphere and play a vital role in sustaining the health of all life – on land and in the seas. Despite our dependence on the oceans, human impacts have damaged almost every swath of this vast ecosystem. As of a 2018 study, only 13% of the world’s oceans are classified as truly wild, or unaltered by intense human activity (Current Biology).

The partnership supports Parley’s mission to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and will work to restore, preserve and protect them for future generations.

With an initial focus on projects protecting kelp forests along the coasts of Scotland, the home of Talisker, the partners will collaborate worldwide with NGO’s working alongside local communities for the preservation of protected areas, reserves and sanctuaries.

Kelp plays a critical role in ocean health by regulating pH, sequestering carbon dioxide, harboring microorganisms, and providing habitat and nourishment for marine life and keystone species. The seas surrounding Scotland are home to dense underwater forests that buffer the coasts from storms, support biodiversity and define the country’s natural heritage.

The partnership will also involve:

Forming alliances with local non-profit organizations around the world and providing grants to further support existing efforts in ocean research and protection, including at the home of Talisker Whisky in Scotland

Conducting innovative research through expeditions around the world to better understand marine ecosystems and solutions to protect them from threats such as climate change

Introducing commercial initiatives, including retail promotions, designed to help generate additional funding and support for projects around the world.

Talisker and Parley will also launch a public fundraising campaign to celebrate the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – a 3000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic. As part of the effort, Parley and Talisker will invite

adventurers everywhere to join in and take on personal challenges linked to the ocean with the goal of raising funds for Parley initiatives.

The first distillery on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, Talisker whisky is very much a product of its rugged coastal home. For nearly 200 years, the ocean that surrounds it has created and shaped the signature maritime and briny notes you can taste today in its whisky today. Parley for the Oceans is the award-winning global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction

This is the first time Talisker has partnered with an environmental organization on a global scale. It builds on the wider initiatives already undertaken by Talisker to improve their environmental performance as part of Diageo’s wider sustainability program which include halving its carbon emissions and improving water efficiency. To date and as recently reported in their Annual Report, Diageo has achieved a 50% reduction in carbon emissions and a 46% water efficiency improvement.

Pedro Mendonca, Diageo Global Reserve Director said:

“Our connection with the ocean goes back hundreds of years and started when our founders, the MacAskill brothers, stepped onto the shores of Skye to set up our Talisker distillery. Every single day, our whisky is influenced by the spirit and energy of the vast ocean that surrounds us. It forms an important part of who we are, and so naturally we feel it is our responsibility to help protect one of the most important ecosystems of our planet. In our partnership with Parley we are unified in our shared love for the oceans and our joint commitment to support their preservation for future generations. We both believe that the power for change lies in the hands of brands and consumers and given there is a choice – we want to be able to instill action and drive change together.”

Cyril Gutsch, Founder & CEO, Parley for the Oceans said:

“Witnessing the rapid decline of marine wildlife and the destabilization of the environment that provides the chemistry which allows us humans to exist, leads to a simple conclusion: We will not be able to live on a planet with a dead sea and collaborating with nature is the only way for us humans to survive. Therefore, we are excited to collaborate with Talisker, a true ocean brand. Together we will explore, research and protect underwater forests which give shelter to sea life, prevent erosion of coastlines and help us to fight climate change by capturing carbon emissions. For the Oceans, Climate and Life.”

For further information please visit: www.rewildourseas.com

Photo credit ©Sasha Specker

Parley for the Oceans

Parley for the Oceans is a new form of environmental organization that brings together creators, thinkers, and leaders across brands, governments, creative communities and environmental groups to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction. What started as a collaboration space has fast become an award-winning global movement and network with its multidisciplinary approach and Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign), Parley works to accelerate solutions to marine plastic pollution, climate change and overfishing. Parley understands current plastic is a design failure, sees the long-term solution in a Material Revolution. To catalyze awareness and fund initiatives focused on direct impact, education, material science and eco-innovation. Parley introduced Ocean Plastic®, a catalyst material made from intercepted marine plastic waste to replace virgin plastic while raising awareness and funds that empower leaders in the sports, fashion and luxury industries to transform products into symbols of change.

Parley has formed alliances with major partners including adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), American Express; the Republic of the Maldives, the United Nations, World Bank, British Fashion Council, and collaborates spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, space and ocean exploration. Learn more and join the movement at www.parley.tv

TALISKER

Located on the shores of the Island of Skye in Scotland for nearly 200 years, Talisker is very much a product of its rugged, coastal home. A brand rooted in adventure, the whisky’s founders, the MacAskill brothers, rowed from Eigg to Skye in 1830 to start the Talisker Distillery in Scotland and that sense of adventure lives on through everything the brand does today. Talisker aims to inspire people to reconnect with the exhilarating feeling of being in nature’s presence whilst ensuring we restore the wilderness for future generations. We call it Re-wilding.

Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.