PR: Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey 2021 Vintage veröffentlicht

Wie Welsh Whiskey in seiner englischsprachigen Presseassendung uns mitteilt, wurde die elfte Ausgabe des Writers’ Tears Cask Strength veröffentlicht. Diese 2021 Vintage Abfüllung ist auf 6.000 Flaschen weltweit limitiert, wobei 1.500 Flaschen für die USA bestimmt sind und 4.500 für den Rest der Welt (einschließlich Österreich und Deutschland). Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung ist mit 140 € angegeben. Auf dieser Website können Sie in Erfahrung bringen, welcher Händler in welchem Land Writers’ Tears im Angebot hat:

https://www.walshwhiskey.com/buy-now/writers-tears/?country#stockistlist

Alle weiteren Informationen zum neuen Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey 2021 Vintage sowie die offiziellen Tasting Notes finden Sie in der folgenden Presseaussendung:

Release of 2021 Vintage – Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey

· 11th Release of the super-premium Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey is limited to 6,000 bottles worldwide (1,500 USA & 4,500 RoW)

Carlow, Ireland – 9, June 2021: The 2021 vintage of Writers’ Tears Cask Strength whiskey, the 11th edition of the super-premium expression from Walsh Whiskey, has been released. It is a unique cask strength whiskey crafted through a rare vatting of aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt Whiskey. Both whiskeys are triple distilled, natural non-chill filtered and aged in Bourbon barrels. This year’s vintage is bottled at 54.2% ABV. Each label carries the signature of Writers’ Tears creator and Walsh Whiskey Co-founder – Bernard Walsh.

The 2021 release is limited to 6,000 individually numbered bottles. The super-premium whiskey is for sale across selected markets worldwide, with 1,500 bottles destined for the USA and 4,500 distributed across the rest of the world including key markets; Ireland, Canada, Austria, France, Germany, Holland, Russia (Alberta & British Columbia), the UK and Travel Retail. Stockists and distributors of Writers’ Tears internationally can be identified through the search function on the Walsh Whiskey web-site – Buy | Writers‘ Tears | The Irishman Premium Irish Whiskeys (walshwhiskey.com) . The RRP is USD$150/ €140.

Announcing this year’s cask strength release, Writers’ Tears creator and Co-founder of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh, said:

“Cask strength Irish whiskey is still quite rare, but our vatting combining both Pot Still and Single Malt is truly unique. While still a very limited number, we are pleased to be able to offer some 6,000 bottles this year to our growing worldwide community.”

Tasting Notes to the 2021/ 11th Vintage of Writers’ Tears Cask Strength Whiskey

Nose: Aromas of wild berries with decadent notes of orchard fruits.

Taste: Delicate splashes of spiced ginger, alongside creamy pot still, bring to life a subtle sophistication.

Finish: Deep and long-lasting, full of personality.