Royal Mile Whiskies verkauft alle Zuteilungen von Springbank, Longrow und Hazelburn nur mehr an Bars

Wir leben in sehr seltsamen Zeiten, was die Freude an Whisky betrifft: Knappe Allokationen, also Zuteilungen an den Handel, hohe Nachfrage, dadurch enorme Preise und sehr viel Frust, weil es immer schwieriger wird, eine Flasche des gewünschten Whiskys zu bekommen.

Royal Mile Whiskies, einer der bekanntesten Retailer von Whisky in Edinburgh, hat sich daher zu einem ungewöhnlichen, aber höchst interessanten Schritt entschlossen: Man verkauft alle Zuteilungen, die man von den Whiskys von Springbank, Hazelburn und Longrow bekommt (jene Whiskys mit der momentan höchsten „Begehrlichkeit“) ohne Ausnahme nicht mehr im Geschäft oder online, sondern nur mehr und absolut ausschließlich an Bars in Schottland.

Was ist der Gedanke dahinter? Erstens will man damit den administrativen Aufwand im Geschäft und in der Online-Kommunikation mindern, der hauptsächlich darin bestand, Kunden erklären zu müssen, warum nicht jeder eine Flasche bekommen kann. Zweitens will man, dass Menschen Whisky trinken und nicht für den schnellen Gewinn flippen – aus einer Flasche bekommt man 28 Portionen des Whiskys, und damit 28 Menschen, die die Möglichkeit hatten, ihn tatsächlich zu kosten.

Man hofft, dass sich die Situation bei Springbank bald wieder beruhigen wird, so wie es bei allen ähnlichen Fällen geschehen ist. Bis dahin bittet man Whiskyfreunde, einfach in die Bar des Vertrauens zu gehen und den Whisky dort zu genießen.

Eine interessante Idee – ob sie Nachahmer finden wird, zum Beispiel bei uns in Deutschland?

Hier die Ankündigung von Royal Mile Whiskies:

Announcement: Springbank, Longrow, Hazelburn and Kilkerran. We are selling all our allocation of these into Scottish bars and restaurants (no online or shop sales). Each bottle contains 28 measures of Campbeltown malt, so from each bottle 28 people will get to enjoy these whiskies.

That is thousands of people drinking delicious whisky, in some of the very best establishments in Scotland. Once we get the bottles out to our trade customers, we’ll publish a list of where in Scotland you can go and try these drams. They should be getting opened around 24th June so you might want to book off some pub time for that weekend.

Why? It is a unique time and we are extremely busy, a little short on staff and selling and managing enquiries for these releases has become extremely stressful and time consuming, both for our web staff and for our shop staff.

Furthermore, although we managed to announce the release on social media and sell online for the last Springbank release, our website began to creak and came close to crashing. While our website did not crash, many other retailers found themselves in the unfortunate position of their websites promptly going offline when their allocation of Springbank went online.

For whisky fans, websites creaking and bottles selling so quickly has been frustrating. With such small allocations and high interest, the bottles have sold very quickly. While we have implemented Drammers Reward on these previous releases, this hasn’t been taken up as strongly with Springbank as other releases. To give drammers a chance to try these whiskies we will get them to the best bars in Scotland.

Like most things, this Springbank situation will blow over at some stage. In the meantime, why not go to the pub?