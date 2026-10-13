Schottlands First Minister unterstützt die Forderung der Scotch Whisky Association nach Senkung der Spirituosensteuer

Nach seinem Treffen mit dem Rat der Mitgliedsunternehmen der Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) ruft Schottlands First Minister John Swinney nun die britische Rgierung auf, den Scotch-Whisky-Sektor und die schottische Lieferkette durch eine Senkung der Spirituosensteuer im anstehenden Herbsthaushalt zu unterstützen. Diese Unterstützung würde zusätzlich auch die Gastronomiebetriebe und die Verbrauchern einschließen.

Mehrmals hatte die SWA die unterschiedlichen britischen Regierungen zu Senkung der Spirituosensteuer aufgefordert, so beispielsweise bereits im Juli 2025. Vor den Beratungen zum Herbsthaushalt hatte die SWA Anfang der Woche ihre Stellungnahme beim Finanzministerium eingereicht. The Scotch Whisky Association’s submission for the 2026 Autumn Budget steht online hier zur Verfügung.

First Minister John Swinney sagte:

“It was a pleasure to join the SWA for their Council discussions today.

“Scotch Whisky is a cornerstone of Scotland’s culture, heritage, economy and global identity. This Government stands shoulder to shoulder with this industry, supporting thousands of jobs and standing proudly as a symbol of Scotland’s reputation around the world.

“Today I’ve heard directly from major producers to smaller distillers. It is clear that duty rises have placed undue pressure on the industry and I echo calls for the UK Government to address this unfairness.”