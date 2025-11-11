Serge verkostet: American Whiskey anlässlich des Armistice de Rethondes

|Jack Daniel’s ’Oloroso Sherry Cask’ (45%, OB, American single malt, +/-2024)
|78
|Indiana Bourbon 8 yo 2015/2024 (49.2%, Wu Dram Clan, The Liquid Crew, straight bourbon whiskey, barrel proof)
|86
|Rowan’s Creek ‘Small Batch’ (50.05%, OB, straight Kentucky bourbon, +/-2024)
|83
|SirDavis (44%, OB, American rye, +/-2024)
|83
|Tennessee Bourbon Whisky 21 yo 2003/2025 (41.5%, Cadenhead, Enigma, 822 bottles)
|86
|Tennessee Whiskey 21 yo 2003/2025 (48.3%, Wu Dram Clan, The Liquid Crew, barrel #19, 109 bottles)
|90
|MGP Distillery 7 yo 2017/2025 (56.3%, Milroy’s Soho Selection, Indiana rye whiskey, American oak hogshead)
|88
|FEW ‘Rye Bottled in Bond’ (50%, OB for Navigate World Whisky, Straight Rye Whiskey, 2023)
|87
|Heaven’s Door ‘Double Barrel Whiskey’ (50%, OB, +/-2024)
|78
|Westland 10 yo 2014/2024 (60%, Single Malt Dreams, 1st fill Tennessee whiskey barrel, cask 1115, 210 bottles)
|89
|Westland 8 yo 2015/2024 (60%, Single Malt Dreams, 1st fill Port barrel, 248 bottles)
|83
|Yellowstone ‘108 Proof’ (54%, OB, Single Malt, USA, +/-2025)
|80
|Willett 10 yo 2013/2024 (67.7%, OB, Family Estate, LMDW Foundations, Single Barrel Bourbon, cask #6684, 84 bottles, 2024)
|75