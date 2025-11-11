Mittwoch, 12. November 2025, 02:09:21
Serge verkostet: American Whiskey anlässlich des Armistice de Rethondes

Die dreizehn Abfüllungen bilden die erste von zwei Tasting Sessions, ihre Bewertungen reichen von 75 bis zu 90 Punkten

Während in einigen deutschen, österreichischen und schweizerischen Karnevals-, Fastnachts- und Faschingshochburgen heute der Beginn der fünften Jahreszeit eingeläutet wird, ist der 11. November in anderen Ländern ein Gedenk- und Feiertag. Denn an diesem Tag im Jahr 1918 endeten mit der Unterzeichnung der Waffenstillstandserklärung die Kampfhandlungen des Ersten Weltkriegs. So wird dieser Tag dann auch in Frankreich als Armistice de Rethondes begangen.
Zum Gedenken an die Rolle der amerikanischen Truppen bei der Befreiung Frankreichs im Jahr 1918 verkostet Serge Valentin in einer ersten von zwei Tasting Sessions einige aktuelle Spielarten des American Whiskey. So breit und unterschiedlich diese sind, fallen auch seine Bewertungen aus: Von niedrigen 75 Punkten bis hin zu hervorragenden 90 Punkten geht heute die Bandbreite:

AbfüllungPunkte

Jack Daniel’s ’Oloroso Sherry Cask’ (45%, OB, American single malt, +/-2024)78
Indiana Bourbon 8 yo 2015/2024 (49.2%, Wu Dram Clan, The Liquid Crew, straight bourbon whiskey, barrel proof)86
Rowan’s Creek ‘Small Batch’ (50.05%, OB, straight Kentucky bourbon, +/-2024)83
SirDavis (44%, OB, American rye, +/-2024)83
Tennessee Bourbon Whisky 21 yo 2003/2025 (41.5%, Cadenhead, Enigma, 822 bottles)86
Tennessee Whiskey 21 yo 2003/2025 (48.3%, Wu Dram Clan, The Liquid Crew, barrel #19, 109 bottles)90
MGP Distillery 7 yo 2017/2025 (56.3%, Milroy’s Soho Selection, Indiana rye whiskey, American oak hogshead)88
FEW ‘Rye Bottled in Bond’ (50%, OB for Navigate World Whisky, Straight Rye Whiskey, 2023)87
Heaven’s Door ‘Double Barrel Whiskey’ (50%, OB, +/-2024)78
Westland 10 yo 2014/2024 (60%, Single Malt Dreams, 1st fill Tennessee whiskey barrel, cask 1115, 210 bottles)89
Westland 8 yo 2015/2024 (60%, Single Malt Dreams, 1st fill Port barrel, 248 bottles)83
Yellowstone ‘108 Proof’ (54%, OB, Single Malt, USA, +/-2025)80
Willett 10 yo 2013/2024 (67.7%, OB, Family Estate, LMDW Foundations, Single Barrel Bourbon, cask #6684, 84 bottles, 2024)75
