Serge verkostet: Caol Ila

Eine Brennerei, die nie enttäuscht – so sagt Serge Valentin am Beginn seiner Verkostung heute, und man ist durchaus geneigt, ihm zuzustimmen: Aus Caol Ila kommen solide, schön rauchige Whiskys, die als junge Abfüllung durch ihren Druck überzeugen können, gut gereift dann durch komplexe und balancierte Noten.
Die acht Abfüllungen aus Caol Ila, allesamt Unabhängige, sind zwischen 10 und 19 Jahre alt – und erhalten in der Verkostung durchgängig passable bis sehr gute Bewerungen:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 19 yo 2001/2021 (57.6%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice for The Whisky Exchange, first fill barrel, cask #308900, 192 bottles)
|84
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2011/2021 (54%, Thompson Bros., de-char/re-char hogshead, 333 bottles)
|83
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2010/2021 (52.9%, Thompson Bros., refill hogshead, 500 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2010/2021 (54.2%, Thompson Bros. for London Whisky Club, 294 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2008/2021 (55.4%, Signatory Vintage for malt, grain & cane, hogshead, cask #300057, 292 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 9 yo 2007+2011/2021 (53.6%, WhiskySponge, 481 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2008/2021 (59.7%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice for LMDW, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #312075, 562 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2007/2021 (58.1%, The Whisky Blues, refill hogshead, cask #320327)
|88