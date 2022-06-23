Serge verkostet: Ein Kessel Buntes aus Schottland

Gestern war auf Whiskyfun Pause, heute geht es mit Vollgas weiter: Elf verschiedene Abfüllungen aus Schottland sind heute dort zu finden, und die Gemeinsamkeit von Ihnen ist, dass Sie keine Destilleriebezeichnung tragen, weil sie Blends oder Blended Malts sind oder sie nicht tragen dürfen.
Wenig Vorrede, viel zum Nachlesen – hier sind die Punktewertungen der aktuellen Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Black Bottle 10 yo (40%, OB, blended scotch, +/-2021)
|70
|Black Bottle ‚Island Smoke Batch 2‘ (46.3%, OB, blended scotch, 2021)
|84
|Johnnie Walker 12 yo ‚Black Label Sherry Finish‘ (40%, OB, blended Scotch, +/-2022)
|85
|Black Bull ‚Peated Edition‘ (50%, Duncan Taylor, blended scotch, +/-2021)
|84
|Highland Single Malt 6 yo 2014/2021 (50%, Bottles & Legends, refill hogshead, cask #76, 174 bottles)
|82
|A Speyside Distillery 13 yo (46%, Cadenhead, Original Collection, refill and first fill oloroso, 2022)
|86
|Blended Malt 20 yo 2001/2021 (45%, Thompson Bros., sherry butt matured, 626 bottles)
|87
|A Highland Distillery 21 yo 2000/2022 (55.2%, Watt Whisky, sherry hogshead, 308 bottles)
|86
|Speyside Region 26 yo 1991/2017 (50.6%, Whisky-Fässle, sherry cask)
|90
|Peatside 10 yo 2011/2021 (53.2%, Kintra Spirits, Madeira full maturation, cask #5541, 303 bottles)
|82
|Secret Speyside 31 yo 1990/2021 (52.8%, Whisky AGE, refill barrel cask ref #SP001, 245 bottles)
|87