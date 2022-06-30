Serge verkostet: Unbenanntes, Blended Malts und zwei Blend – alles aus Schottland

Wieder einmal finden wir heute auf Whiskyfun einen Kessel Buntes aus Schottland, vom Secret Speyside über regionale Blended Malts bis hin zu Blends. Acht Abfüllungen sind es, die Serge verkostet, und bis auf eine Spezialausgabe eines Blended Malt aus den Lowlands, der in einem Portweinfass gefinisht wurde – nicht gerade Serge’s Beuteschema, gibt es vortreffliche Bewertungen, um mal ein altes Wort auszugraben und ihm ein paar Augenblicke Sonnenlicht zu ermöglichen.
Hier unsere Tabelle der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|The Epicurean ‚Ruby Port Cask‘ (48%, Douglas Laing, Lowland Blended Malt, 684 bottles, 2021)
|76
|Coig Deicheadan 17 yo (46.5%, Chorlton Whisky, Blended Scotch, sherry butt, 211 bottles, 2019)
|86
|Secret Speyside Distillery #1 9 yo 2007/2016 (51.7%, The Boutique-y Whisky Company, sherry, 1220 bottles)
|88
|Secret Speyside #2 25 yo (51.6%, The Boutique-y Whisky Company, sherry, 2415 bottles, 2018)
|89
|Blended Malt 7 yo 2013/2021 ‚Ukraine Bottling‘ (65.6%, North Star Spirits, butt, bottled exclusively for the people of Ukraine, 500 bottles, 2022)
|88
|Speyside Malt 14 yo 2005/2019 (50.4%, Maltbarn, sherry, 175 bottles)
|84
|Speyside Region 26 yo 1995/2021 (51.9%, Maltbarn, sherry, 140 bottles)
|87
|Royal Salute 38 yo ‚Stone of Destiny‘ (40%, OB, blended Scotch, 2008)
|91
Und als Titelbild einfach mal ein schönes Bild aus Schottland 🙂