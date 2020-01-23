Serge verkostet: Weitere acht Abfüllungen aus Caol Ila

Wie von Serge Valentin angekündigt und von uns auch erwartet, folgt der vorgestrigen Caol Ila Session heute eine weitere. Wieder sind es acht Bottlings unabhängiger Abfüllungen, und wieder erhalten alle gute bis ausgezeichnete Bewertungen auf Whiskyfun, wie Sie in unserer Kurzübersicht sehen können:.
- Caol Ila 12 yo 2006/2018 (51.8%, The Whisky Mercenary, bourbon barrel) 89 Punkte
- Caol Ila 2000/2019 (52.7%, Malts of Scotland, sherry hogshead, cask #MoS 19012, 220 bottles) 90 Punkte
- Caol Ila 14 yo 2005/2019 (54.5%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice for 20th Anniversary of The Whisky Exchange, refill sherry hogshead, cask #19/51, 142 bottles) 90 Punkte
- Caol Ila 11 yo 2008/2019 ‘Reserve Cask’ (48%, Elixir Distillers, Single Malts of Scotland, hogsheads) 84 Punkte
- Caol Ila 15 yo 2003/2019 (55.9%, La Maison du Whisky, Artist #9, hogshead, cask #302464, 290 bottles) 90 Punkte
- Caol Ila 16 yo 1969 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, old brown label, +/-1985) 93 Punkte
- Caol Ila 25 yo 1975/2000 (46%, The Prestonfield, cask #466, 320 bottles) 91 Punkte
- Caol Ila 1991/2008 (54.8%, Scotch Single Malt Circle, bourbon, cask #8195, 270 bottles) 88 Punkte