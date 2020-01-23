Donnerstag, 23. Januar 2020, 12:05:37
SchottlandIslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Weitere acht Abfüllungen aus Caol Ila

Wieder lauter Unabhängige, und wieder alle gut bis ausgezeichnet...

Glenallachie for whic

Wie von Serge Valentin angekündigt und von uns auch erwartet, folgt der vorgestrigen Caol Ila Session heute eine weitere. Wieder sind es acht Bottlings unabhängiger Abfüllungen, und wieder erhalten alle gute bis ausgezeichnete Bewertungen auf Whiskyfun, wie Sie in unserer Kurzübersicht sehen können:.

  • Caol Ila 12 yo 2006/2018 (51.8%, The Whisky Mercenary, bourbon barrel) 89 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 2000/2019 (52.7%, Malts of Scotland, sherry hogshead, cask #MoS 19012, 220 bottles) 90 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 14 yo 2005/2019 (54.5%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice for 20th Anniversary of The Whisky Exchange, refill sherry hogshead, cask #19/51, 142 bottles) 90 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 11 yo 2008/2019 ‘Reserve Cask’ (48%, Elixir Distillers, Single Malts of Scotland, hogsheads) 84 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 15 yo 2003/2019 (55.9%, La Maison du Whisky, Artist #9, hogshead, cask #302464, 290 bottles) 90 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 16 yo 1969 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, old brown label, +/-1985) 93 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 25 yo 1975/2000 (46%, The Prestonfield, cask #466, 320 bottles) 91 Punkte
  • Caol Ila 1991/2008 (54.8%, Scotch Single Malt Circle, bourbon, cask #8195, 270 bottles) 88 Punkte
Caol Ila. Bild © Alexandra Kreutz, Genuss am Gaumen
Caol Ila. Bild © Alexandra Kreutz, Genuss am Gaumen
Vorheriger ArtikelThe Whisky Exchange realsiert in London seine dritte Filiale
Nächster ArtikelWemyss Malts präsentiert Black Gold – Bowmore 1989 Single Cask

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Islay

Serge verkostet: Acht Abfüllungen aus Caol Ila, darunter die Nummer 600 auf Whiskyfun

Lauter Unabhängige, und alle gut bis ausgezeichnet...
Weiterlesen
Blends

Fremde Federn (73): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Claxton’s präsentiert die neuen Winterabfüllungen

Die Winterbottlings des unabhängigen Abfüllers im Detail vorgestellt
Weiterlesen
Campbeltown

Fremde Federn (70): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Campbeltown

Fremde Federn (69): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Islay

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Caol Ila x8

Nur Gutes gibt es aus der Islay-Brennerei zu vermelden...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Button Kirsch Whisky
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Wemyss Malts präsentiert Black Gold – Bowmore 1989 Single Cask

Islay
Das Familien geführte Spirituosenunternehmen Wemyss Malts feiert seinen 15. Geburtstag und beginnt die Feierlichkeiten dieses Jubiläums mit einer ganz besonderen Bottling. Wemyss...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Weitere acht Abfüllungen aus Caol Ila

Islay
Wieder lauter Unabhängige, und wieder alle gut bis ausgezeichnet...
Weiterlesen

The Whisky Exchange realsiert in London seine dritte Filiale

England
Die Eröffnung der Zweigstelle in der Nähe des Borough Markets ist Ende des Monats
Weiterlesen

WA: Sechs wunderschön gelegene Destillerien, bei denen man auch übernachten kann

Hintergrund
Wer Fernweh hat, wird hier fündig...
Weiterlesen

Namensstreit um "Loch Ness" als Handelsmarke geht in nächste Runde

Hintergrund
Loch Ness Spirits starten Cowdfunding, um Prozesskosten der Berufung durch Duncan Taylor Whisky zu finanzieren - Duncan Taylor veröffentlicht Statement
Weiterlesen

Der Whiskmarkt im Dezember 2019: Im Krebsgang ins neue Jahr

Highlands
Der Sekundärmarkt hat auch insgesamt betrachtet im Jahr 2019 kaum zugelegt, analysiert whiskystats.net
Weiterlesen

PR: SMWS veranstaltet Haggis-Jagd in Glasgow – erfolgreichen Jägern winken Gewinne

Hintergrund
Wer am 25. Januar einen dieser kleinen Haggisse im Zentrum von Glasgow findet, kann unter anderem eine Jahresmitgliedschaft gewinnen.
Weiterlesen

PR: Buffalo Trace Distillery stellt mit knapp 300.000 Besuchern im Vorjahr Rekord auf

Markt
Die Destillerie in Kentucky wurde von 35% mehr Gästen als im Vorjahr besucht
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

WA: Sechs wunderschön gelegene Destillerien, bei denen man auch übernachten kann

Hintergrund
Wer Fernweh hat, wird hier fündig...
Weiterlesen

Whisky im Bild: Bauarbeiten bei Port Ellen beginnen

Islay
Keine 3 Wochen nach der Erteilung der Baugenehmigung wird am Gelände bereits gearbeitet...
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Port Askaig 2001 Single Cask für Kirsch Import

Islay
Der deutsche Importeur bringt eine ungetorfte Sherryabfüllung exklusiv für Deutschland
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X