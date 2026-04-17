“Spirit of Brazil” – Schottland und Brasilien mit wegweisender Spirituosen-Zusammenarbeit

Eine interessante Spirituosenkooperation zwischen Schottland und Brasilien wurde diese Woche mit „Spirit of Brazil“ gestartet – drei gleichzeitige neue Abfüllungen der 8 Doors Distillery im Norden Schottlands sowie Lamas Destilaria und Casa Studart Cachaçaria aus Brasilien.

Die Kollektion umfasst zwei Whiskys (einen aus Schottland, einen aus Brasilien) und einen Premium-Cachaça. Alle drei Bottlings zeigen gemeinsame Etiketten – und zur Feier der Kollaborationwurde ein neues Spirit-of-Brazil-Tartanmuster kreiert. Für den 8 Doors Whisky „Seven Sons“ ist der 24. April als Veröffentlichungsdatum angegeben, ein Link zur Vorbestellung findet sich im Artikel

Die Präsentation fand am 15. April im Scottish Football Museum im Hampden Park statt (alle Einnahmen der Veranstaltung gingen an IPA Brazil und IPA Scotland), und wir haben dazu die folgende Pressemitteilung für Sie bekommen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

“Spirit of Brazil” Unveiled: A Landmark Scotland–Brazil Spirits Collaboration

Glasgow, Scotland – 15th April 2026 – A pioneering transatlantic spirits collaboration between Scotland and Brazil was unveiled on 14 April 2026 with the launch of Spirit of Brazil—a unique triple release featuring two distinct whiskies and a premium cachaça. Sharing the same name and labels linked together by the use of the Spirit of Brazil tartan. These spirits express three very different terroirs while celebrating a unified cultural bond.

This unprecedented project brought together Lamas Destilaria (Brazil), 8 Doors Distillery (Scotland), and Casa Studart Cachaçaria (Brazil), celebrating craftsmanship, cultural exchange, and innovation in the global spirits category.

A Trio of Traditions

The Spirit of Brazil release consists of three parallel expressions:

A Brazilian Single Malt Whisky produced by Lamas Destilaria, matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks and finished in pau-brasil (Paubrasilia echinata), a native wood deeply embedded in the country’s identity as the national tree of Brazil.

A Single Malt Scotch Whisky released under the Seven Sons label, curated by 8 Doors Distillery. This single cask liquid was personally selected by Master Blender John Ramsay and distilled in 1998—the same year Scotland last faced Brazil in a FIFA World Cup match.

An Artisanal Cachaça produced by Casa Studart Cachaçaria, representing the soul of Brazilian distillation. This premium spirit showcases the traditional methods of sugarcane fermentation and distillation that define Brazil’s national drink, marking Casa Studart’s official entry into this historic partnership.

Voices Behind the Collaboration

Luciana Lamas (Lamas Destilaria) commented:

“This project is about more than spirits; it is about identity, heritage, and dialogue between nations. Finishing our Brazilian single malt whisky in pau-brasil native wood connects the spirit to the very roots of Brazil, creating something truly distinctive for the world stage.”

Kerry and Derek Campbell (8 Doors Distillery) said:

“This collaboration allowed us to bring together diverse spirits cultures in a way that feels authentic. With Seven Sons, our focus is on exceptional casks with a strong narrative; adding Casa Studart to this project creates a truly holistic representation of Brazilian and Scottish craft.”

Hugo Studart (Casa Studart Cachaçaria) added:

“Joining this partnership allows us to showcase the sophistication of high-end cachaça alongside world-class whiskies. We are proud to bring the authentic taste of the Brazilian spirit to this historic Scottish-Brazilian union.”

John Ramsay (Master Blender) added:

“Selecting a whisky distilled in 1998 felt particularly fitting. It anchors this release in a moment of shared sporting history, reinforcing the connection that defines this project.”

Faroque Hussain KPM (Honorary Brazilian Consul in Glasgow) commented:

“Brazil and Scotland share deep cultural connections, from football to craftsmanship. This event is a celebration of those links, bringing together two proud nations through spirits, music, and history.”

A Cultural Celebration at Hampden Park

The launch event took place at the Scottish Football Museum, located within Hampden Park, Scotland’s national stadium. All profits from the event will be donated to IPA Brazil and IPA Scotland.

The date was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the first football match played in Brazil by Charles Miller. The event also showcased:

The official unveiling of the “Spirit of Brazil” tartan.

A musical tribute by BA Robertson.

An exclusive exhibition of Charles Miller artefacts.

Representation and Industry Recognition

Brazilian native Andre de Almeida attended the launch representing Lamas Destilaria. A consultant, writer, and founder of Inside the Cask, Andre was recently inducted into the prestigious Keepers of the Quaich society in March 2026 for his contribution to Scotch whisky.

About 8 Doors Distillery:

Based in John O’Groats, 8 Doors Distillery is the most northerly whisky distillery on the Scottish mainland, crafting its own Highland Single Malt Scotch whisky. Alongside its distilling operations, the team curates exceptional Scotch whisky through its Seven Sons label, focusing on single cask and small batch bottlings selected for their character and cultural connection.

The Seven Sons bottling pre-sale from 8 Doors Distillery will go live on 24 April.

With limited availability, those interested are encouraged to sign up for early access: https://www.8doorsdistillery.com/spirit-of-brazil

John Ramsay – 8 Doors Distiillery

About Lamas Destilaria:

Based in Minas Gerais, Southeast Brazil, Lamas Destilaria is the producer of the most awarded Brazilian whiskies in the world. It released its first Brazilian Single Malt whisky in 2019.

The distillery specialises in single malt whisky crafted using methods inspired by Scotch whisky, adapted to local conditions and terroir, and enhanced by the use of native Brazilian woods to create distinctive flavour profiles.

About Casa Studart Cachaçaria:

Located in Pirenópolis, 150 km from Brasília, the capital of Brazil, it is one of the most renowned producers of artisanal cachaça in the country. Casa Studart only offers premium products and special reserves, crafting cachaças with advanced aging techniques in noble woods, such as Amazonian chestnut wood, which enhance the unique characteristics of the product.