Stephen Webster wird Chairman der Isle of Barra Distillers

Nächstes Jahr wird die Isle of Barra Distillery ihren ersten Single Malt veröffentlichen – nun stellt man sich als Unternehmen breiter auf und hat Stephen Webster als Chairman berufen. Er kommt aber nicht aus der Whiskyszene, sondern – in diesen Zeiten wahrscheinlich ein ebenso wichtiger Background – aus der Finanz. Er war zum Beispiel Director und Managing Director von Bank of Scotland Investment Management.

Zu seiner neuen Position sagt Webster:

“It is an exciting time for Isle of Barra Distillers. I’m looking forward to supporting this incredible business on the next stage of its journey.

“My wife and her family are from the Isle of Barra, so I’m no stranger to the island and have been closely following co-founders, Michael and Katie, as they not only created a multi-award-winning spirits range but also became a vital part of the island’s economy…

…That generation will have more opportunity to stay, live and work on the island with projects like this. I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to be able to play a part in it.”