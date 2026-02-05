Vorbestellungen für den ersten Single Malt aus der Arbikie Distillery jetzt möglich!

Man hat sich in der Arbikie Distillery vorgenommen, ganze zehn Jahre zu warten, bis der erste Whisky aus der Brennerei die gewünschte Reife erzielt hat und für den Verkauf bereitsteht. Nun ist es soweit: Nach der ersten Präsentation in Darvos sind die drei ersten Abfüllungen nun auf der Webseite der Brennerei bestellbar – eine gute Gelegenheit, sich eine Flasche dieses neuesten schottischen Whiskys zu sichern.

Alles Wissenswerte und den Link auf die Abfüllungen finden Sie in der unten wiedergegebenen Pressemitteilung:

ARBIKIE OPENS PRE-ORDERS FOR FIRST-EVER SINGLE MALT FOLLOWING DAVOS TASTINGS

Davos, Switzerland; February 2026 – Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery, the independent Scottish farm distillery, has opened pre-orders for its forthcoming The Arbikie Single Malt, following a series of private tastings held during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The invitation-only tastings were presented to a small audience of global leaders, innovators and decision-makers, providing an early glimpse of Arbikie’s first-ever Single Malt Scotch Whisky ahead of its launch.

Produced entirely on the Arbikie Estate on Scotland’s east coast, The Arbikie Single Malt has been grown, distilled, matured and bottled on the family-owned farm distillery. This end-to-end approach reflects Arbikie’s field-to-bottle philosophy and underpins a considered introduction to the Single Malt category.

“This is not intended as a large-scale launch. Davos was the right setting for an initial introduction, and the response has been hugely encouraging. We’re excited to build on that momentum as we move towards launch.” Iain Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Distillery

During the tastings, Arbikie soft launched the first ultra-limited editions of The Arbikie Single Malt, offering an early indication of the distillery’s long-term approach to single malt whisky.

The initial releases include:

The Wild One: Arbikie’s most exclusive bottling to date, limited to 100 bottles globally, produced using wild, spontaneous fermentation to express the raw character of the Arbikie Estate.

The Journey: a strictly limited series of 500 sets worldwide, charting the natural ageing of The Arbikie Single Estate Single Malt from 10 to 18 years old, with each annual release finished in a different cask style, including Bourbon, Port, Rum, Burgundy, Cognac, Calvados, Sauternes and Mizunara.

The Signature: Arbikie’s inaugural Single Estate Single Malt Scotch Whisky, matured for 10 years in bourbon casks, forming the foundation of the distillery’s single malt programme.

Arbikie was hosted in Davos by TPC, a global leadership and strategy organisation that convenes private, invitation-only forums alongside the World Economic Forum, following earlier presentations by the distillery in Finland focused on sustainability and regenerative farming.

Co-Founder John Stirling commented: “Following international presentations on our distilling approach, we were invited by TPC of Singapore to take part in Davos. It provided an opportunity to introduce The Arbikie Single Malt in a global setting, and to begin a wider conversation around the whisky.”

The Arbikie Single Malt builds on the distillery’s growing reputation for premium spirits, including its award-winning rye whisky, gin and vodka, while marking a significant new chapter in Arbikie’s whisky journey.

Pre-orders for The Arbikie Single Malt Whisky are now open.

Further details on the pre-release of The Arbikie Single Malt are available at www.thearbikie.com.