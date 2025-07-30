Ab 14. August: Isle of Barra Distillery bringt acht neue Releases auf den Markt

Acht Jahre nach der Gründung der Isle of Barra Distillers wird es am 14. August 2025 insgesamt acht neue Abfüllungen unter dem Motto „Tale of the Tides“ von dort geben – nachdem man dort allerdings auch Gin, Rum und Wodka produziert und der erste eigene Whisky wohl nicht vor 2030 erscheinen soll, steht es anzunehmen, dass unter den neuen Abfüllungen wohl wieder ein Blended Malt und/oder ein Blend sein wird, wie es die Isle of Barra Distillers schon einmal am Anfang des Jahres gemacht haben (wir berichteten hier).

Hier die etwas kryptische Ankündigung der Brennerei:

TALES OF THE TIDES ARE COMING

We’re gearing up to unveil a series of truly special releases – a celebration of stories from the sea and a toast to the exciting future of our new distillery. Each release will shine a light on the spirit that surrounds our island home and the journey we’ve been on.

Mark your calendars: our first release drops on 14th August, a date close to our hearts as it marks 8 years since Isle of Barra Distillers began.

Keep your eyes peeled and your glasses ready… this is just the beginning.