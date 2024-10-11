Tamnavulin bringt neue Port Cask Edition

Tamnavulin, die nach eigenen Angaben am schnellsten wachsende Whiskydestillerie der Welt, hat mit dem Tamnavulin Port Cask eine neue Abfüllung herausgebracht, die vom Preis her im budgetfreundlichen Segment angesiedelt ist (in UK kostet er 35 Pfund), mit dem Port Cask Finish zusätzlich zur Primärrreifung im Ex-Bourbonfass aber eine interessante zusätzliche Geschmacksausrichtung bietet.

Mehr zum mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten neuen Tamnavulin Port Cask, der zunächst in UK und Schweden erscheint, aber wahrscheinlich auch den Weg zu uns finden wird, hier:

Tamnavulin, the world’s fastest-growing single malt, unveils Port Cask Edition

The Single Malt known for its signature Speyside flavour and double cask maturation announces a new addition to its range

Tamnavulin Distillery, celebrated for its quintessential Speyside character and distinctive double cask maturation, is adding a Port Cask Edition to its core range.

As with every expression from Tamnavulin, the whisky undergoes a meticulous ageing process in two distinct casks, to create a whisky that is irresistibly sweet, velvety smooth, and teeming with complex flavours.

The journey of this remarkable new whisky begins in the heart of Speyside, where Tamnavulin’s new make spirit develops vibrant notes of ripe orchard fruits. The first maturation in American oak ex-Bourbon barrels crafts a rich and layered foundation, imparting delicate flavours of sweet biscuit, creamy vanilla, and subtle hints of apple and pear.

The whisky is then masterfully finished in a second cask, which has already led a life nurturing a fine Tawny Port wine. These casks have been carefully selected from Portugal’s celebrated Douro Valley, imparting a rich sweetness to the whisky through the cask over time as the spirit matures. The result is an accessible yet opulent and sophisticated expression that embodies the craftsmanship of Tamnavulin.

Building on the success of its acclaimed Wine Cask Editions, Tamnavulin’s master whisky makers, led by Kirsty Hodge, sought to find a partner to complement and elevate the characteristics of the distillery, leading them to the home of Port. The result? A breathtaking whisky that delivers a sensationally balanced expression with intricate layers of rich fruit.

Visually arresting with its deep mahogany hue, this whisky captivates from the very first pour. The nose reveals ripe red berries, plums, and dark chocolate, delicately layered with notes of rose syrup, sweet biscuit, and spiced orange. On the palate, it unfolds into a rich medley of honeyed poached pears, berry compote, dried fruits, and creamy caramel, unveiling a nutty finish.

This versatile whisky shines when savoured neat as well as elevating classic cocktails, or pair with aged Gouda cheese for an indulgent treat.

Tamnavulin Port Cask (ABV 40%) is now available in Tesco and Sainsbury’s and will launching in Asda from 17th October with an RSP of £35.

Product Information:

Tamnavulin Port Cask Edition

ABV: 40%

Cask: American Oak Barrels and Tawny Port Casks

Available in the UK and Sweden in 70cl format from August

RSP: £35 / 329 kr.

Colour: Deep Mahogany

Nose: Ripe red berries, plums, dark chocolate, rose syrup, sweet biscuit and spiced orange.

Taste: Sumptuous notes of honeyed poached pears, berry compote, dried fruits and creamy caramelwith a nutty finish