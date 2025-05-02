Teeling bringt Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Red Wine Cask – auch online bestellbar

Die Teeling Distillery in Dublin hat ihr neuesten Distillery Exclusive Bottling vorgestellt: den Teeling Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Red Wine Cask., ein Irish Whiskey aus Grain und Malt Whisky, gelagert in Bourbon Fässern und danach gefinisht in Shiraz Rotweinfässern. Der Whiskey kostet im Distillery Shop und online 60 Euro, bei letzterem kommen noch Porto und Verpackung dazu.

Hier die Ankündigung des Teeling Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Red Wine Cask, so wie sie uns die Brennerei geschickt hat:

Teeling Whiskey Releases Special Bottling: Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Cask!

We are delighted to announce the newest addition to our Range of Distillery Exclusive Whiskeys, introducing the new Teeling Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Red Wine Cask! Hand-Selected by Team Teeling, this is one of our most exciting bottlings yet in our Distillery Exclusive Range!



This release follows on from the unique range of earlier bottlings of Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive, which have all focused on unique cask types including Chestnut Casks, Hungarian Virgin Oak, Chinkapin American White Oak, Black Forest Vermouth Casks, Tequila Casks and even Native Irish Oak.

Tasting Notes: Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Red Wine Cask

Nose: Rich red forest fruits, blueberries and tropical fruit with a subtle acidity, hints of brown sugar, and buttery biscuit notes.



Taste: Warming creamy mouthfeel with honeydew melon, sweet citrus and pressed grapes.



Finish: Long mellow finish with bursts of vanilla & caramel, oak spice and cinnamon.

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Red Wine Cask was bottled at 46% with no chill filtration, and like all Teeling Whiskeys is now available to buy online through the Distillery Online Shop here and in person at Teeling Whiskey Distillery at €60 per 70cl bottle in gift tin canister. There is also the option to personalise the label of this unique bottle of Irish whiskey whether for yourself or to give as a gift. Additional charges apply for personalisation.