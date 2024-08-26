The Cabrach Distillery ernennt head distiller

In diesem Herbst möchte die neue The Cabrach Distillery ihren ersten Brennvorgang starten, und jetzt hat die Brennerei auf der Inverharroch Farm in Moray auch ihren head distiller ernannt. Euan Christie wird die Leitung der von der Gemeinde betriebenen Brennerei übernehmen.

Der 29-jährige war zuvor distillery manager bei der Brennerei Dornoch im gleichnamigen Ort. Christie hatte eigentlich Sportwissenschaften studiert, ein Job in einem Hotel bot ihm die Möglichkeit, die Leitung der kleinen Brennerei in Dornoch zu übernehmen. Am International Centre for Brewing and Distilling in Heriot-Watt erlangte er das nötige Fachwissen, die er für seine neue Aufgabe benötigt. Gegenüber The insider sagte Euan Christie:

“First and foremost, I have a determination to do things right and to do the local community justice. We’ve got the potential to make some very special, high-quality liquid here, but, as importantly, we want this distillery and its whisky to be for the community.”

“No great chef ever worked at only one restaurant and, when this job came up, the nature of the project struck me as one-of-a-kind. When I first reached out, I hadn’t suspected I would get this job and had said ‘keep my CV on file’, but following an intense recruitment process the good news came through and I couldn’t wait to get to get started.“