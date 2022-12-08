The Glasgow Distillery erweitert ihre Small Batch Serie

Bereits gestern stellten wir Ihnen, kurz und knapp, die beiden neuen Abfüllungen der The Glasgow Distillery innerhalb ihrer Small Batch Serie vor. Heute morgen erreicht uns dann die englischsprachige, um,fangreiche Pressemitteilung der Brennerei zu Glasgow 1770 Golden Beer Cask Finish und Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish, inklusive weiterer Details, offizieller Tasting Notes sowie einer Liste der britischen Fachhändler, über die diese limitierten Abfüllungen bezogen werden können:

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY EXPANDS SMALL BATCH SERIES SINGLE MALT RANGE

The Glasgow Distillery has stepped up to meet increasing demand for its ‘Small Batch Series’, debuting two new limited edition expressions of its Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Following on from the sell out success of its previous two small batch releases which launched earlier this year, The Glasgow 1770 Innis & Gunn Golden Beer Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish are now available and have both been produced in the distillery’s unpeated single malt style.

Continuing its focus on flavour experimentation, this is the first time The Glasgow Distillery has stepped into the world of beer finishing. The Glasgow 1770 Golden Beer Cask Finish has been matured in first fill ex-bourbon cask and has been finished in a Pedro Ximénez sherry hogshead which was previously used to mature Innis & Gunn’s Original Beer for three months. The result is a rich, sherry influenced whisky with notes of dark fruits, sticky toffee and rich vanilla, with a dry and hoppy finish, with only 356 bottles available at 58.5% ABV.

The Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish spent two and a half years in a bourbon cask before being moved to a Hungarian Tokaji cask for over 18 months, where it develops into a rich, punchy, sweet and fruity single malt with notes of vanilla ice cream and apricot jam. 210 bottles are available at 58.1% ABV.

Mike Hayward, Co-Founder of The Glasgow Distillery, said:

“Moving into beer cask finishing for the first time demonstrates our commitment to cask experimentation and flavour trialling. Innis & Gunn is traditionally a beer finished in whisky casks, so our Golden Beer Cask Finish brings the premise full circle, creating a deliciously golden and hoppy whisky, with deep sherried undertones.

“We are always prepared to take risks and push boundaries to create something different for our consumers, and we hope these two bottlings are as well-received as their predecessors.”

Priced at an of RRP £59 per 70cl bottle, the limited edition bottles will be available from the distillery website and at a selection of specialist retailers for UK customers from Wednesday the 7th December. The Golden Beer Cask Finish release is available from the Innis & Gunn Taproom in Glasgow’s Ashton Lane where it can be tried alongside the limited edition beer that preceded it within the cask.

As with the two previous small batch releases, The Glasgow 1770 Tequila Cask Finish and Cognac Cask Finish, the two new additions will retain the Glasgow 1770 industrial bottle style whilst adopting brighter colourways in their labelling and design to reflect the flavour profiles of each whisky.

Demonstrating the collaboration that lies at the heart of The Glasgow Distillery’s craft and that has been influential in the creation of this new Small Batch Series, each bottle features the signature of the member of the whisky making team that has led on each particular project, showcasing The Glasgow Distillery’s non-traditional approach to the ‘master blender’ role, instead opting to collaborate on the whisky creation process as a team.

The new limited editions follow on from the brands decision to move its Signature Range from 50cl bottles to 70cl, at no extra cost for the consumer as Glasgow 1770 increases its global presence.

Tasting notes and bottling details:

Glasgow 1770 Golden Beer Cask Finish

356 bottles | 58.5% ABV

Nose

Dark fruits, creamy vanilla, honeycomb and cookie dough. Notes of tropical fruits, apricot, and ginger lead to rich malty notes with a hint of hops.

Palate

Dark berries, plums and passion fruit meet roasted malt, sweet sticky toffee and fudge. Rich honey and cream combine with vanilla and more malty sweetness.

Finish

Brown sugar and oak spice with a long dry hoppy finish.

Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish

210 bottles | 58.1% ABV

Nose

Fruity and zesty with notes of orange peel, dried apple and juicy sultanas. Hints of almond, poached pear and custard.

Palate

Rich honeycomb, shortbread and vanilla give way to notes of fresh mango and pineapple and apricot jam.

Finish

Warming earthy spice with poached fruits and hints of nutmeg.

