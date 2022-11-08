The GlenAllachie stellt Batch 3 ihres 21 Jahre alten Single Malts vor

The GlenAllachie Distillery stellt in ihrer heutigen Presseaussendung das dritte Batch ihres 21 Jahre alten Single Malts vor. Kreiert wurde die Abfüllung, so lesen wir in der Mitteilung, von der „Whisky-Ikone und Branchenlegende Billy Walker“. Der Whisky reifte in drei handverlesenen PX Sherry Puncheons, von dieser ‚Ultra-Premium‘-Abfüllung sind weltweit nur 2.400 Flaschen erhältlich. The GlenAllachie 21 yo kam mit 51,5 % Vol., in natürlicher Farbe und ohne Kühlfiltrierung in die Flaschen. Die UVP für Größ-Britanninen ist mit £275 angegeben, dies entspräche etwas mehr als 315 €.

Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung des The GlenAllachie 21 yo Batch 3 kündigt die Brennerei auch das nächste Batch ihres fass-starken 10-jährigen an. The GlenAllachie 10 year old Cask Strength Batch 8 kam mit strammen 57,2 % Volumen in die Flaschen, die die UVP ist hier £65, umgerechnet würden dies nicht ganz 75 € sein.

Hier nun alle weiteren Details in der englischspracigen Pressemitteilung, sowie Bilder der Abfüllumg und die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

GlenAllachie rolls out third batch of 21-year-old

The celebrated Speyside distillery introduces Batch Three of its revered aged cask strength single malt

After a year of 50th anniversary celebrations for its veteran Master Distiller, Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie Distillery today launches a third iteration of one of its oldest core range expressions: The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Batch 3 (UK RRSP £275), a very limited global release of 2,400 bottles, follows in the footsteps of highly sought-after previous instalments of the annual expression.

The new ultra-premium small-batch Scotch whisky marries single malt matured in three vintage Pedro Ximénez Sherry puncheons.



Each cask was personally selected and expertly blended by industry leader, Walker, who over the course of his 50-year-long career has earnt recognition for demonstrating exceptional wood management capabilities and peerless sensory instinctiveness.

Chosen from the Speyside-based distillery’s enviable inventory of over 50,000 casks held on-site, the Spanish Sherry casks have imparted bold and complex flavour attributes, joining the distinctive heather honey character of The GlenAllachie’s house style.



The antique walnut-hued liquid is said to deliver refined qualities of “black grapes, fresh espresso, brandy butter and stem ginger, leading to indulgent dark chocolate fondant”.

Encased in a luxurious suedette-lined pine green box with gold foil detailing, the whisky was bottled at its natural cask strength of 51.5% ABV, with no added colour and without undergoing chill filtration.

Commenting on this latest launch, Walker said:

“Whisky is a waiting game, and after years of careful planning, I never tire of the anticipation; it’s pure excitement. Each and every cask at the distillery is regularly monitored to ensure we bottle the very best whisky available for each expression. This is what led me to pick these three richly seasoned Sherry puncheons to create this new batch of our 21-year-old. The outcome is a multifaceted drinking experience that exudes sheer elegance. A whisky that I will sip and savour at the end of this milestone year.”

The launch coincides with the release of the next batch of The GlenAllachie’s multi-award-winning 10-year-old Cask Strength offering: Batch 8 (UK RRSP £65). Presented at a punchy 57.2% ABV, the spirit boasts “intense waves of cinnamon spice, comforting mocha, honeycomb and candied walnuts”.

Both The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 (UK RRSP £275) and 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 8 (UK RRSP £65) will become increasingly available over the coming weeks from specialist retailers worldwide.

Tasting notes

The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 – 51.5% ABV

Colour: Intense Walnut.

Nose: Waves of black grapes, raisins and dark chocolate orange, with hints of coffee, stewed fruits and treacle syrup.

Taste: Lashings of heather honey, cocoa dusted truffles and sultanas, followed by bursts of espresso coffee, mixed currants and brandy butter, with gingersnaps on the finish.

The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 8 – 57.2% ABV

Colour: Intensely Rich Mahogany.

Nose: Bursting with mocha, nutmeg and walnut oil, with notes of heather honey, sweet raisins and dried red berries.

Taste: Lashings of cinnamon spice, molasses and honeycomb, followed by ginger, espresso and dark chocolate, with hints of nutmeg and fennel on the finish.