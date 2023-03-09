The Luxury Editor: Interview mit Dr. Rachel Barrie, Master Blenderin Brown-Forman

Im Online-Magazin The Luxury Editor findet sich ein Interview mit Dr. Rachel Barrie, ihres Zeichens Master Blenderin für die schottischen Marken von Brown-Forman: Benriach, Glendronach und Glenglassaugh.

Unter den Fragen, die man an sie stellt, ist auch jene, welche bestimmenden Trends sie in den nächsten fünf Jahren im Whiskymarkt sieht. Hier ist ihre interessante Antwort:

I am seeing a seismic shift in consumer trends. Consumers want to know who is behind their whisky and are taking a real interest in the intricacies of production and getting facetime in with bespoke tastings is now more important than ever. Tastings have always been popular, but increasingly consumers are looking for more experiential ‘fun’ serves that play on flavours, colours, textures, aromas and interactivity. Sherried whiskies like GlenDronach remain popular, but I’m finding that people are showing a keenness to branch out into more diverse flavour profiles such as Benriach’s eclectic fruit-forward portfolio and Glenglassaugh’s luscious sweet and salty flavours. Premium spirits are also increasingly sought after, tying into the overall trend of ‘drink less, drink better’.