Highland Park 54yo – die Geschichten von Gordon Motion, Michael Rudak und John Galvin

Meet The Makers of our oldest and rarest whisky

Two short weeks ago, we made history with the launch of our oldest and rarest release to date – Highland Park 54 Year Old. Behind this exceptional whisky, its exquisite decanter and its stunning presentation case are three exceptional makers.

Gordon Motion, our Master Whisky Maker, has been nurturing 54 Year Old since 2008, when he first selected ten refill casks laid down 40 years earlier in 1968. Fourteen years later, the result is this exquisite whisky, intensely rich, sweet and complex with naturally deep, autumnal hues.

Michael Rudak, Glass Designer, combines artistic innovation with sound technical know-how and is passionate about texture and tactility. His stunningly sculptural decanter is inspired by the natural contrasts of Orkney’s seascapes and landscapes, and the genesis of Orkney’s oldest landforms.

John Galvin, Master Craftsperson and Designer, takes inspiration from his deep connection with the natural world. His extraordinary, winged presentation case, carved and sculpted from Scottish oak to represent the ancient rock formations of the Cliffs of Yesnaby, perfectly encases the decanter.

Together, Gordon, Michael and John have created a fitting legacy for our oldest and rarest whisky – born of Orkney, raised by Highland Park. We hope you’ll enjoy reading their stories, told in their own words.

