The Macallan veröffentlicht 8-Minuten-Film „The Spirit of 1926“ über Janet Harbinson – mit exklusivem Song der Simple Minds

Eine Hommage an eine besondere Frau hat The Macallan heute veröffentlicht: Janet Harbinson führte nach dem Tod ihres Mannes Alexander Harbinson von 1918 an die Brennerei und ist verantwortlich für den teuersten jemals bei einer Auktion verkauften Whisky, den Macallan 1926. Ihr ist der 8 Minuten lange Film gewidmet, der mit einer Besonderheit aufwarten kann: Den Soundtrack „Solstice Kiss“ von den Simple Minds.

Macallan schreibt dazu

In 1926 Janet ‚Nettie‘ Harbinson crafted what would become the most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction. Her spirit still drives everything we do today. A remarkable figure in The Macallan’s history, in 1918 her beloved husband Alexander, who had been running the distillery at the time, sadly passed. Following his death, she assumed control. Guided by her conviction, dedication, and a belief in doing the next right thing, it was her passion and care for those around her that kept the business afloat and helped support the local community. Our epic short film brings Janet’s story to life, beautifully complemented by an exclusive soundtrack ‚Solstice Kiss’, composed and recorded by the legendary Scottish band, Simple Minds.