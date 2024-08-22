Tomintoul präsentiert drei neue Finish-Abfüllungen: Amarone, Madeira und Tempranillo

Die Speyside-Brennerei Tomintoul bereichert die Palette an gefinishten Whiskys mit drei neuen Abfüllungen, die alle gemeinsam im niedrigen Preissegment angesiedelt sind: Die Destillerie hat heute den Tomintoul Amarone Wine Cask Finish, den Tomintoul Madeira Cask Finish und den Tomintoul Tempranillo Wine Cask Finish vorgestellt.

Alle drei Whiskys sind mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, ohne konkrete Altersangabe und kosten in UK jeweils 43 Pfund, was auf einen ähnlichen Preis in Euro bei uns schließen lässt. Wann diese drei Abfüllungen bei uns dann erhältlich sein werden, lässt sich aus der Pressemitteilung nicht herauslesen, DASS sie auch bei uns erhältlich sein werden, haben wir aber bereits mit dem Importeur, Kirsch Import, verifiziert.

Das sind die Details zu den drei neuen Tomintoul-Abfüllungen:

Tomintoul Distillery announces new expressions in contemporary cask finish collection

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has released a further three expressions as part of its innovative non-age statement cask finish collection.

Handcrafted in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, the distillery has extended its contemporary portfolio to welcome three new, small batch finishes which put a spin on the core Tomintoul style:

TomintoulAmarone Wine Cask Finish (RRP £43)

Tomintoul Madeira Cask Finish (RRP £43)

Tomintoul Tempranillo Wine Cask Finish (RRP £43)

Each expression has been matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks before being finished in experimental casks, carefully selected by Master Distiller Robert Fleming. Each has been bottled at 40% ABV.

Robert Fleming said:

“Our whisky portfolio highlights the versality and craftmanship at Tomintoul Distillery as we experiment with unique finishes to diversify the flavour profile, catering to different tastes and preferences. “The latest non-age statement cask finishes are beautifully rich, complex and full flavoured thanks to the hand selected wine barrels sourced from Italy, Portugal’s Madeira Islands and Spain. Our distinctive finishing techniques help play a pivotal role in adding depth and complexity to our outstanding single malts.”

Tomintoul Distillery is nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, within the whisky producing region of Speyside. The distillery, established in 1965, is named after the nearby village of Tomintoul, the highest village in the Highlands of Scotland.

The new expressions, part of the non-age statement cask finish collection, are now available to purchase from select independent and specialist retailers in the UK.

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more and shop Tomintoul’s award-winning range at: shop.angusdundee.co.uk.