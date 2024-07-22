TTB-Neuheiten: Ardbeg Smokiverse und Ardbeg Eureka

Im kommenden Jahr kann das Ardbeg Committee bereits seinen 25. Geburtstag feiern. Und anlässlich dieses besonderen Jubiläums des Brennerei-eigenen Fanclubs werden zwei Extra-Bottlings erscheinen, denn 88 Bamboo konnte die Etiketten der Bottlings Ardbeg Smokiverse und Ardbeg Eureka in der us-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank entdecken.

Ardbeg Smokiverse ist das Ergebnis eines Experiments der Destillerie. Der Malt wurde aus einer Maische mit hoher Gravity, also aus einer hochkonzentrierten Würze, hergestellt.

Created using high gravity mashing, this Ardbeg Day malt is a first for the Distillery. From the dense swirl of a highly concentrated wort, our mash tun has given rise to a whisky of monumental proportions. Take a sip and plunge your palate into a fruity, sweet, and utterly absorbing Ardbeg.

Mit 48,3 % Vol. abgefüllt, bietet Ardbeg Smokiverse „energetic aromas of ripe barley and aromatic smoke make for a turbulent nose. Venture further and discover tropical fruits and clove. Finally, peat moss and bonfire embers fuse in a finish that blazes on.“ Die Label sehen so aus:

Für Ardbeg Eureka wurde Ardbeg Single Malt aus PX-Sherryfässern mit in Bourbonfässern gereiftem roasted malt spirit kombiniert. Das Ergebnis:

Notes of salted crispy seaweed and sweet cinnamon jostle with dark chocolate coated raisins and burning embers. A paradoxical whisky truly befitting the hotchpotch nature of the Committee, united by a love of all things smoky. Eureka!

Ardbeg Eureka ist mit 52,2 % Vol. abgefüllt, die Etiketten dieses Bottling sehen so aus:

Wie üblich der Hinweis zu den TTB-Einträgen: Dass ein Label in der TTB-Datenbank eingetragen wurde, bedeutet nicht automatisch, dass die Abfüllung dann auch erscheinen wird. Es ist allerdings ein sehr starker Hinweis darauf.