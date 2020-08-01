Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highland Park x10

Zehn Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Highland Park hat Angus MacRaild bei seiner Verkostung auf Whiskyfun heute im Glas, und ohne Ausnahme scheinen diese zehn Whiskys in der Verkostung recht vergnüglich gewesen zu sein:
- Highland Park 18 yo (43%, OB, 1990s): 92 Punkte
- Highland Park 19 yo 1985/2005 (54%, Signatory Vintage ‘Cask Strength Collection, cask #2911, hogshead, 296 bottles): 87 Punkte
- Highland Park 15 yo 2002/2017 (56.9%, OB for NOR’EASTER, cask #3249, refill sherry butt, 546 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Highland Park 15 yo 2002/2018 (58.3%, OB for HKexcl, cask #2123, 1st fill American oak sherry butt, 523 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Highland Park 14 yo 2003/2018 (59%, OB for Sweden ‘Ltd Edition 2018: 1’, cask #6147, 1st fill European oak sherry butt, 575 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Highland Park 15 yo 2003/2018 (59.9%, OB for Sweden ‘Ltd Edition 2018: 2’, cask #4462, 1st fill American oak sherry puncheon, 600 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Highland Park 12 yo 2004/2017 (65.3%, OB for BevMo!, cask #6737, 1st fill European oak sherry butt, 360 bottles): 87 Punkte
- Highland Park 13 yo 2004/2018 (63.5%, OB for Glasgow Airport Duty Free, cask #6569, refill butt, 660 bottles); 87 Punkte
- Highland Park 13 yo 2004/2018 (64.9%, OB for Duty Zero Hong Kong, cask #5424, refill butt, 644 bottles) : 90 Punkte
- Highland Park 13 yo 2004/2018 (65.4%, OB for Vinothek Massen – Luxembourg, cask #5975, refill butt, 619 bottles): 85 Punkte