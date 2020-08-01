Samstag, 01. August 2020, 15:32:44
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslandsVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highland Park x10

Viele Einzelfässer und ein alter Standard

Zehn Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Highland Park hat Angus MacRaild bei seiner Verkostung auf Whiskyfun heute im Glas, und ohne Ausnahme scheinen diese zehn Whiskys in der Verkostung recht vergnüglich gewesen zu sein:

  • Highland Park 18 yo (43%, OB, 1990s): 92 Punkte
  • Highland Park 19 yo 1985/2005 (54%, Signatory Vintage ‘Cask Strength Collection, cask #2911, hogshead, 296 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Highland Park 15 yo 2002/2017 (56.9%, OB for NOR’EASTER, cask #3249, refill sherry butt, 546 bottles): 90 Punkte
  • Highland Park 15 yo 2002/2018 (58.3%, OB for HKexcl, cask #2123, 1st fill American oak sherry butt, 523 bottles): 89 Punkte
  • Highland Park 14 yo 2003/2018 (59%, OB for Sweden ‘Ltd Edition 2018: 1’, cask #6147, 1st fill European oak sherry butt, 575 bottles): 88 Punkte
  • Highland Park 15 yo 2003/2018 (59.9%, OB for Sweden ‘Ltd Edition 2018: 2’, cask #4462, 1st fill American oak sherry puncheon, 600 bottles): 89 Punkte
  • Highland Park 12 yo 2004/2017 (65.3%, OB for BevMo!, cask #6737, 1st fill European oak sherry butt, 360 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Highland Park 13 yo 2004/2018 (63.5%, OB for Glasgow Airport Duty Free, cask #6569, refill butt, 660 bottles); 87 Punkte
  • Highland Park 13 yo 2004/2018 (64.9%, OB for Duty Zero Hong Kong, cask #5424, refill butt, 644 bottles) : 90 Punkte
  • Highland Park 13 yo 2004/2018 (65.4%, OB for Vinothek Massen – Luxembourg, cask #5975, refill butt, 619 bottles): 85 Punkte
Vorheriger ArtikelWhisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release
Nächster ArtikelFremde Federn (108): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Islands

PR: Drei Neue von Duncan Taylor bei Kirsch Import

Die beiden Octaves wurden exklusiv für Deutschland abgefüllt
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Fremde Federn (107): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Islands

Edrington kürzt Jobs in Besucherzentren von Macallan und Highland Park

Die Besucherzentren sind seit Mitte März geschlossen - man will Jobs nach Möglichkeit umschichten
Weiterlesen
Islands

Serge verkostet: Ein Highland Park Trio

Die drei aktuellen Indies wissen zu gefallen
Weiterlesen
Blends

Edrington Group: Gewinne im Geschäftsjahr 2019, Warnung vor signifikantem Rückgang 2020

Die Zahlen kommen aus der Zeit vor Corona - man antizipiert gröbere Einbußen in diesem Jahr...
Weiterlesen
Blends

Fremde Federn (102): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Button Kirsch Whisky
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Kaspar Button
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

Nur bis Sonntag: Mit Beam Suntory Deutschland 3x den Laphroaig 10yo Cask Strength Edition 2020 gewinnen!

Exclusiv
Letzte Chance auf die limitierte Torfbombe aus der Islay-Brennerei - machen Sie jetzt mit!
Weiterlesen

Fremde Federn (108): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Deutschland
Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highland Park x10

Islands
Viele Einzelfässer und ein alter Standard
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

PR: Mit Kingsbarns „Family Reserve“ ist der Single Malt der jungen Brennerei aus Fife nun auch in Fassstärke verfügbar

Lowlands
Der Kingsbarns „Dream to Dram“ wurde zudem bei den World Whisky Awards im März 2020 zum „Best Lowland Single Malt“ gekürt (mit Video)
Weiterlesen

Gastbeitrag: Treffpunkt Bunker City – ein Besuch bei St. Kilian im Juli 2020 (Teil 1)

Deutschland
Ein Bericht über die größte deutsche Whiskybrennerei und die Menschen dahinter - von Stefan Bügler
Weiterlesen

Whiskystats: Die 5 Whiskys mit den höchsten Wertsteigerungen in den letzten 10 Jahren

Markt
Drei Namen findet man unter den Top Five - denken Sie einmal kurz nach, ob Sie alle drei erraten könnten...
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Glenfarclas 25yo (Review #836)

Highlands
Kaum eine andere Brennerei hat so viele Standards mit Altersangabe - der Glenfarclas 25yo liegt dabei im oberen Drittel
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Weinkolleg

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht äußerst seltenen 37 Year Old Single Malt

Irland
Die älteste limitierte Veröffentlichung in der preisgekrönten Vintage Reserve Collection bis heute
Weiterlesen

Whiskystats: Die 5 Whiskys mit den höchsten Wertsteigerungen in den letzten 10 Jahren

Markt
Drei Namen findet man unter den Top Five - denken Sie einmal kurz nach, ob Sie alle drei erraten könnten...
Weiterlesen

Noch diese Woche: Mit Beam Suntory Deutschland 3x den Laphroaig 10yo Cask Strength Edition 2020 gewinnen!

Exclusiv
Ihre Gewinnchance auf die limitierte Torfbombe aus der Islay-Brennerei - machen Sie jetzt mit!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X