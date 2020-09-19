Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Highlander

Gleich zehn Abfüllungen aus Highland-Destillerien sind es, die Angus MacRaild heute auf Whiskyfun verkostet, wo er wie fast jeden Samstag für Serge Valentin einspringt. Konkret geht es um Loch Lomond, Blair Athol und einige ohne Herkunftsangabe.
Die Wertungen der Verkostung sind diesmal zwischen 83 und 90 Punkten angesiedelt:
- Blair Athol 13 yo 2005/2019 (57.3%, Lady Of The Glen, cask #3657A, PX Octave, 65 bottles): 84 Punkte
- Blair Athol 21 yo ‘Batch 5’ (51.5%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company): 85 Punkte
- Blair Athol 20 yo 1995/2016 (51.8%, Douglas McGibbon for The Whisky Vault, cask #11163, sherry butt, 180 bottles): 86 Punkte
- Blair Athol 22 yo 1995/2018 (57.7%, The First Editions, cask #14656, sherry butt, 234 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Loch Lomond 13 yo 2006/2019 (56.8%, OB for The Whisky Exchange 20th Anniversary, cask #196, refill bourbon, 266 bottles): 83 Punkte
- Inchmoan 12 yo 2007/2019 (54.9%, OB for The Whisky Exchange 20th Anniversary, cask #96, refill hogshead, 289 bottles): 84 Punkte
- Inchfad 14 yo 2005/2019 (57.2%, C Dully Selection, cask #408, bourbon hogshead, 142 bottles): 84 Punkte
- Inchfad 14 yo 2005/2019 (57.1%, C Dully Selection, casks #408, 411, 412, bourbon hogsheads, 142 bottles): 86 Punkte
- Secret Highland 31 yo 1987/2019 (49.6%, Whisky Nerds, cask #27, hogshead, 167 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Secret Highland 36 yo 1983/2019 (46.9%, The Good Spirits & Soundwave, cask #7753, hogshead, 80 bottles): 90 Punkte
Als Titelbild haben wir uns für die Destillerie Blair Azhol entschieden – sie ist dann doch etwas fotogener als die Destillerie Loch Lomond…