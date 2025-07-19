Samstag, 19. Juli 2025, 13:10:28
Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Laphroaig und Glen Grant zum 40. Geburtstag auf Whiskyfun

2 alte Glen Grant und 9 Laphroaig 10yo, alle Originalabfüllungen von verschiedenen Märkten - mit fantastischen Bewertungen

Auch von uns hier Alles Gute zum Geburtstag an Angus MacRaild, der an diesem Wochenende seinen 40. Geburtstag feiert. Er tut das stilvoll und ausgiebig, mit 11 Abfüllungen von Glen Grant und Laphroaig – und das sind alles ganz besondere Tropfen, wie man aus den Wertungen in der Tabelle der Verkostung erkennt:

AbfüllungPunkte

Glen Grant 1948/1960 (70 proof, Berry Brothers, bottled 1960)92
Glen Grant 27 yo (100 US proof, Gordon & MacPhail, Esquin Import for USA, securo cap, c1963)93
Laphroaig 10 yo (43%, OB, litre, c1988)91
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (43%, OB, Japanese Import, cork, late 1980s)94
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (40%, OB, UK market, screw cap, c1985)92
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (43%, OB, Rossi Import, screw cap, -/+ 1985)94
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (43%, OB, St Raphael Import, France, screw cap, c1984)93
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (43%, OB, Seager’s Australian Import, screw cap, -/+ 1985)94
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (43%, OB, South Africa import, screw cap, -/+ 1985)93
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Unblended Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (90 US proof, OB, Buckingham Wile import, USA, screw cap, early 1980s)95 
Laphroaig 10 yo ‚Islay Malt Scotch Whisky‘ (43%, OB, Rossi Import, screw cap, 1970s) 95

Und das Titelbild widmen wir diesmal der Islay-Brennerei Laphroaig:

