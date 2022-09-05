William Cadenhead Ltd schließt seine Shops in Europa

Auf Facebook kündigt die William Cadenhead Ltd die Schließung ihrer Shops in Europa, also außerhalb Großbritanniens, an. Bis zum Ende November wird jeder Shop weiterhin mit dem Vollsortiment beliefert. Danach werden, so heißt es „bestimmte Geschäfte weiterhin unter dem Banner von Cadenhead tätig sein “ und „die Lagerbestände, die sie bereits besitzen, innerhalb Vereinbarung verkaufen, was bis zum 31. Juli 2023 dauern wird.“ Wir dokumentieren hier das Statement der William Cadenhead Ltd für alle, die keinen Zugriff auf Facebook haben:

William Cadenhead Ltd today announces a forthcoming change to the way that we run our operations within Europe.

For many years we have sold our products in Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy and Austria via a network of franchised shops. Over the coming weeks and months that model will be wound down as we embark upon a new future for the business.

Between now and the end of November there will be no visible change: each shop will continue to be supplied with our full range. From December 1st, certain shops will continue to operate under the Cadenhead’s banner, working to sell the stock they already hold in an arrangement which will last until July 31st 2023.

The shops have been a huge part in making Cadenhead’s what it is today and we know that many of you have shown your support for our company through them. We appreciate the loyalty and custom you have provided Cadenhead’s shops over the years and we would also like to place on record our thanks to each shop for their efforts and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Also, we would just like to note that the U.K shops will operate as normal with some new and exciting refurbishments planned for the Edinburgh and Campbeltown shops, following the re-opening of Cadenhead’s London in April.

It is our full intention to continue to supply our valued Cadenhead Club members and our other customers via other means and we will provide more information on how we intend to do that as November approaches.