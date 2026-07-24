Zölle zwischen UK und den USA für Scotch aufgehoben

Mit heutigem Datum sind die Zölle auf Scotch für Exporte in die USA nicht mehr existent – zwischen Großbritannien und den USA gibt es diesbezüglich gegenseitig Zollfreiheit. Diese Vereinbarung wurde nach dem Besuch von King Chales III. in den USA im April von Donald Trump verkündet.

Mit heutigem Tag sind die Zollschranken offiziell gefallen – ein Umstand, der natürlich in Schottland Freude erweckt. First Minister John Swinney sagt dazu:

“The result is a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff regime that is a win for Scotland and a win for the United States. “It benefits businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic and not just among whisky producers but also the businesses and communities that support the sector across Scotland. “This is a good day for Scotland.”

Ian Duddy, International Director der Scotch Whisky Association, sieht die positiven Auswirkungen des Endes der Zollschranken über die reine Whiskyindustrie beider Länder hinaus:

“The removal of tariffs provides greater confidence to invest, grow exports, and support jobs and communities across Scotland and the US. “From Kentucky to Speyside, this will not only benefit the Scotch and US whisky sectors, but our wider supply chains of cooperages, farmers, hospitality and retail.“

Und Nodjame Fouad, CEO Pernod Ricard Aged Spirits and Champagne division, hat uns über die Agentur von Pernod Ricard ein Statement zukommen lassen, dass neben der Freude über die neue Situation auch der Hoffnung Ausdruck verleiht, dass die Zölle für andere Spirituosenkategorien und produzierende Länder in Zukunft ebenso wieder abgeschafft werden:

„The return to tariff-free trade for Scotch whisky between the UK and US – the world’s most valuable Scotch whisky market – is very welcome news for our industry.

„This move will improve access for American consumers to iconic Scotch whiskies such as The Glenlivet, while supporting businesses at home, and strengthening the long-standing trading relationship between the UK and US spirits industries. „We now hope to see further progress made towards the removal of tariffs affecting other spirits and wine categories – including Irish Whiskey, Champagne and Cognac – to deliver benefits for consumers, producers and hospitality businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.“

Eine Hoffnung, die angesichts der neuesten Zolleskapaden von Donald Trump, der heute neue Zölle für 60 Länder bekanntgab, eher nach Wunschdenken aussehen mag…