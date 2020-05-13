Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020, 10:31:38
Zwei Neue aus Wolfburn: From The Stills 2020 & Highland Whisky Festival

Die beiden Abfüllungen sind sehr limitiert - mit Link zum Webshop

Händlerunterstützung WE

Seit gestern sind von der nördlichsten Festlanddestillerie Schottlands, Wolfburn, zwei neue Abfüllungen erhältlich, und zwar ausschließlich über deren Webshop.

Wolfburn From The Stills 2020

Wolfburn From The Stills 2020 ist jenes Bottling, das an und für sich als Distillery Only gedacht war, nun aber wegen der aktuellen Situation in den Onlineversand kommt. Die Abfüllung stammt aus einem der ältesten Fässer der Brennerei, einem Hogshead aus 2013 (Sherry) und einem kleinen Octave-Fass.

So wird der Whisky beschrieben:

ON THE NOSE – Cashew nut butter meets golden syrup meets soft sherry tones. An exceptional depth of sweet aromas.  

ON THE PALATE – An oily richness coats the palate and my word, the flavours just keep unfurling. Sherry sweetness leads to richer fruit flavours: dates and plums and raisins, with subtle hints of marzipan and honey.

THE FINSIH – Sweet and fruit flavours gently fade away, leaving a lingering hint of caramel.

Der Whisky ist mit 46% abgefüllt und kostet 55 Pfund.

Wolfburn Highland Whisky Festival

Der Wolfburn Highland Whisky Festival war ursprünglich für das Festival geplant, da dieses nun aber abgesagt ist, wird er so verkauft. Hier stammt der Whisky aus Quarter Casks und er reifte für sieben Jahre darin.

Auch hier die Tasting Notes:

ON THE NOSE – Fresh spring aromas abound: cut grass meets summer meadows, with traces of baked apple and sultanas.

ON THE PALATE – The freshness continues, but now melded with a subtle sweetness reminiscent of ripe fruit. Plums and pears are both here, and there’s a lovely hint of heather honey.

THE FINSIH – Fruit flavours fade away, while gentle sweet tones remain to the very end. The final impression is a gentle hint of caramel and butterscotch. Truly scrumptious.

Hier ist die Alkoholstärke ebenfalls bei 46%, der Preis erneut 55 Pfund.

Beide zusammen können Sie ebenfalls im Webshop beziehen, der Preis beläuft sich dann insgesamt auf 99 Pfund plus Porto. Zum Zeitpunkt, da wir diesen Artikel verfassen, gibt es noch 143 Flaschen vom From The Stills und 56 vom Highland Whisky Festival,

