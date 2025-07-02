Seit 1. Juli: Ian Macleod Distillers vertreibt Glenfarclas im Global Travel Retail

Wie DFNIOnline.com heute berichtet, hat Ian Macleod Distillers seit 1. Juli 2025 den Vertrieb von Glenfarclas im Global Travel Retail übernommen. Dort wird man also die Bottlings der Highland Brennerei neben den eigenen Produkten anbieten (wie zum Beispiel die Single Malts aus Tamdhu, Glengyone, Rosebank, um die wichtigsten zu nennen).

Diese Zusammenarbeit kommt nicht von ungefähr: Bereits jetzt sind beide Firmen Co-Besitzer von Broxburn Bottlers, den größten unabhängigen Bottlern Schottlands.

Ein Statement von William Ovens, Leiter des Global Travel Retail Geschäfts bei Ian Macleod Distillers:

“Glenfarclas is hugely respected and highly rated by discerning single malt drinkers and a fantastic addition to our portfolio. This development creates an even stronger portfolio of multi-award-winning super premium single malts, comprising Glengoyne Highland Single Malt, Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt, Rosebank Lowland Single Malt, Smokehead Islay Single Malt and now, of course, Glenfarclas Highland Single Malt.

“Through our extensive distribution network, we supply all international regions and just about all multi-national travel retail operators and many regional operators. We are confident that, given the scale of Glenfarclas and its loyal following, the brand will prove to be a real hit with our extensive customer base.”