Edrington Group mit Umsatzminus von 10%

Im Finanzjahr, das mit 31. März 2025 endete, musste die Edrington Group (Macallan) einen Umsatzrückgang von 10% hinnehmen. Seitens der Gruppe betont man aber, dass man damit immer noch mehr als ein Drittel über den Umsätzen der Zeit vor der Pandemie liegt.

Der Rückgang ist dem weltweiten Nachlassen der Nachfrage bei den Konsumenten geschuldet, Ausnahmen für Macallan sind dabei aber Japan und Südkorea. In China wuchsen der Macallan 12, 15 und 18yo. Aus diesen Gründen, so die Edrington Goup, hätte man trotz allem das zweitbeste Jahr der Marke Macallan erlebt, was die Umsätze betrifft.

Der Gewinn ist allerdings stärker zurückgegangen als der Umsatz, was vor allem höheren Produktions- und Beschäftigungskosten geschuldet sei. Man habe daher die Investitionen in die Marken um 9% zurückgefahren, sie bliebe aber bei 24% des Gewinns, was im Branchenvergleich im Spitzenfeld liegt.

Einige Auszüge aus einem Statement des CEO der Gruppe, Scott McCroskie, der weitere schwierige Zeiten voraussagt und dabei aber bei der Investitionsstrategie bleiben will:

“After several years of unprecedented growth for premium spirits and industry-leading results posted by Edrington, the business felt the full effect of the global economic downturn during the year.

“Our focus on ultra-premium spirits has driven Edrington’s growth in recent years and we have continued to execute our strategy despite the hostile trading environment. This includes further strategic investments in our Sherry cask supply chain and in reducing our carbon footprint.

“Looking ahead, the political and economic backdrop remains volatile, which we expect will continue to weigh on consumer sentiment in the coming year. We believe top-line growth will be difficult to come by in this environment, although adjustments to overheads and brand investment are expected to align net sales and core contribution more closely next year.

“Edrington’s strategic focus on ultra-premium spirits remains effective. We will continue to execute it to strengthen our brands and our business for the long-term benefit of our investors, our employees, and those who benefit from our own and our principal shareholder’s charitable activities.”