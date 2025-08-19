Aberargie Distillery fährt letzte Ernte vor dem ersten Whisky ein

Seit 2017 produziert die Aberargie Distillery der Familien Morrison nahe Perth Spirit für den eigenen Whisky – und seit 2020 wartet man geduldig darauf, dass er jene Reife erhält, mit der man ihn abfüllen will. Im nächsten Jahr, also 2026, wird es soweit sein, und die Familie Morrison betritt – nach dem Verkauf von Bowmore – wieder die Whiskyszene als Brenner und Destilleriebesitzer.

Es wird also spannend zu sehen sein, wie sich ihre „from grain to glass“-Philosophie auf den Whisky auswirkt. Das Getreide dazu erntet man ausschließlich auf eigenen Gründen, 300 Hektar.

In diesem August wird die letzte Ernte eingebracht, bevor der erste Whisky erscheint, und jedes geerntete Korn (diesmal sind es die Sorten Golden Promise und Laureate) geht in die Whiskyproduktion. Das nimmt die Brennerei zum Anlass, sich und ihre Philosophie noch einmal in einer Aussendung vorzustellen.

ABERARGIE DISTILLERY MARKS FINAL BARLEY HARVEST AHEAD OF INAUGURAL SINGLE MALT LAUNCH

‘From Grain to Glass’ As harvest season unfolds across Scotland’s rolling fields, Aberargie Distillery is marking a milestone moment with the crop of its farm-grown barley – the last to be harvested before the distillery’s widely anticipated debut single malt launches in early 2026.

Der Spirit Safe von Aberargie. Bild: Aberargie Distillery via Facebook.

With its first spirit laid down in 2017, Aberargie is no ordinary newcomer. The distillery stands on a 300-acre farm near Perth owned by the Morrison family – a name synonymous with Scotch whisky for five generations. From grocers and brokers to blenders, bottlers and distillers, the Morrisons have played a central role in shaping the Scotch whisky industry for over a century. Today, that legacy continues at Aberargie: a fully independent, family-run distillery built on home ground.

Located seven miles south of Perth, Aberargie is one of the few distilleries in Scotland to use 100% estate-grown barley, cultivated entirely on the Morrison family’s land. This farm-to-bottle philosophy is at the heart of Aberargie’s ethos, which delivers full traceability, terroir, and complete control over quality from seed to spirit.

This year’s harvest includes the distillery’s signature Golden Promise barley, a heritage variety known for its full-bodied profile, buttery texture and oily richness. Once widely used in the 1960s by distilleries such as The Macallan, Golden Promise is now a rarity in modern Scotch production, favoured only by distillers who choose flavour over yield. Grown directly in front of the distillery itself in clear view of the stills, it is a testament to Aberargie’s commitment to tradition and depth of character.

In addition to Golden Promise, the team also grows Laureate barley, a modern, high-performing variety selected for its clean, bright spirit yield and reliability in Scottish growing conditions. Combining both strains ensures a balanced, structured, and flavour-forward whisky.

Every grain harvested this season will go directly into whisky production on-site, reinforcing Aberargie’s true grain-to-glass approach. With all distilling, blending, maturation, and bottling carried out in-house, and whisky matured exclusively in first-fill casks, Aberargie aims to deliver a single malt rooted in provenance and shaped by the Scottish landscape.

“This is a significant harvest for us. The last one before we bottle our very first single malt,“

said Graeme Mackeddie, Head of Distilling at Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers.

„Growing our own barley gives us unmatched control over flavour and consistency. Golden Promise is a heritage barley that brings richness and depth to our whisky. This barley isn’t known for its high-yielding properties; it’s chosen for quality, and that’s why we have chosen to grow this strain on our farms.”

Set to launch in 2026, Aberargie’s inaugural release promises a flavour-first single malt defined by heritage grain, natural depth, and a strong sense of place. It results from years of patient farming, careful distilling, and thoughtful maturation until the spirit is at its peak.

Aberargie also marks a symbolic return to distilling for the Morrison family, who last operated their own distillery before the sale of Morrison Bowmore to Suntory in 1994. Today, under Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, the family’s focus is clear: building brands with legacy, maturing whisky with patience, and investing in people, all while remaining proudly independent.