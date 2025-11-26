Aberargie wird in 100 Tagen den ersten Whisky veröffentlichen (mit Video)

Die Aberargie Distillery, im Besitz der Familie Morrison, ist seit 2013 Bestandteil unserer Berichterstattung. Jetzt nähert man sich dort der Veröffentlichung des ersten Whiskys der Brennerei, die schon 2017 zu destillerien begann: 100 Tage sind es nun, bis der erste Aberargie Single Malt auf den Markt kommen wird (und wir werden Sie natürlich am Laufenden halten).

Hier die Info, die wir aus der Aberargie Distillery über den Importeur Schlumberger erhalten haben. samt einem Teaser-Video dazu:

100 Days to Go: Aberargie’s First Single Malt Scotch Whisky Arrives Soon

St Andrew’s Day marks a special moment for one of Scotland’s oldest whisky families: we are officially 100 days away from unveiling Aberargie’s Inaugural Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Set for release in March 2026, this long-awaited debut represents nearly a decade of patience, craft and family dedication—and we can’t wait to share it with you.

A Homegrown Legacy, Nearly a Decade in the Making

Nestled just seven miles south of Perth, Aberargie Distillery was established in 2017 on the Morrison family’s 300-acre farm. Here, whisky making returns to its roots—quite literally—through a barley-to-bottle philosophy.



Every grain used in Aberargie’s whisky is 100% farm-grown heritage barley, cultivated on the very land where the distillery stands. This complete in-house process includes:

Barley cultivation

Distillation

Warehousing

Blending

Bottling

This level of provenance ensures full traceability, terroir, and uncompromising quality from seed to spirit.

The Return of Golden Promise

At the heart of Aberargie’s flavour is Golden Promise, a heritage barley variety once beloved by leading Scotch distillers in the 1960s and 70s. While lower yielding than modern varieties, it offers undeniable flavour benefits—producing a full-bodied, malty spirit with richness, oiliness and depth.

A Moment Years in the Making

Graeme Mackeddie, Head of Distilling, shares the excitement building inside the distillery:

“Since filling our first casks in 2017, we’ve been patiently waiting for the moment Aberargie would be ready to share with the world. With 100 days to go, there’s a real sense of anticipation. This inaugural release is flavour-first—shaped by heritage barley, natural depth and a deep sense of place.“

Managing Director Niel Hendriksz adds:

“This milestone is deeply meaningful. Every part of this whisky has been grown, distilled and matured on our land—a true homecoming for the Morrison family. We’re incredibly proud of what our team has created.”

A Return to Distilling on Family Ground

The upcoming launch marks the Morrison family’s return to distilling on their own land for the first time since 1994, following the sale of Morrison Bowmore. Today, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers is home to Old Perth, Mac-Talla and Bruadar—but Aberargie is set to become the company’s flagship.

We look forward to sharing this historic release with you next year.

Slàinte,

The Aberargie Distillery Team