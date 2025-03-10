Aberlour bringt drei neue Abfüllungen in den globalen Reiseeinzelhandel

Mit drei neuen Abfüllungen wird die Speyside-Destillerie Aberlour im globalen Reiseeinzelhandel vertreten sein. Momentan erhältlich ist das Trio an britischen Flughäfen sowie am Flughafen von Delhi. Ab April werden diese schrittweise auch in ausgewählten Duty-Free-Shops weltweit eingeführt.

Aberlour 13 Year Old reifte in amerikanischen Eichen- und Oloroso-Sherry-Eichenfässern und ist als süß und fruchtig beschrieben. Der Malt ist mit 40 % Vol. abgefüllt und für £68 erhältlich.

Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Charred Selection bringt laut Beschreibung eine Geschmackstiefe und zusätzliche Süße mit, die durch seine selektive Lagerung in extra ausgekohlten amerikanischen Eichenfässern noch verstärkt wird. Abgefüllt 43 % Vol., erhält diese Abfüllung eine UVP von £121.

Aberlour Suthainn erscheint ohne Altersangabe, mit 48 % Vol. und ohne Kühlfiltrierung. Der Whisky wurde mit einer einzigartigen Version des Solera-Verfahrens, einer zusätzlichen Reifung in European sherry hogshead casks, hergestellt und wird in verschiedenen Batches erscheinen. Die UVP liegt hier bei £85.

Die Tasting Notes und weitere Informationen zu diesen neuen Abfüllungen und den Aberlour Duty-Free-Shops finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

ABERLOUR SINGLE MALT WHISKY BRINGS ITS LEGACY OF CONSCIOUS CRAFTSMANSHIP EXCLUSIVELY TO TRAVEL RETAIL WITH A TRIO OF NEW EXPRESSIONS

From its picturesque location on the banks of the River Lour, Aberlour distillery is releasing three new single malt Scotch whiskies exclusively in Global Travel Retail.

10th March 2025 – Aberlour, the meticulously crafted Speyside single malt, has introduced a new range of aged and non-aged whiskies, exclusively available for global travel retail. The collection comprises two aged statement single malts; Aberlour 13 Year Old and Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Charred Selection, and Aberlour Suthainn as a special non-aged single malt. Collectively, they showcase the progressive craftsmanship imbued within Aberlour for almost 150 years.

From careful cask selection to an expert double cask maturation that is synonymous with the house style, every detail is carefully considered, enabling each of the three new expressions to tell their own story of outstanding quality and craftsmanship. Aberlour 13 Year Old (40% ABV), matured in American oak and Oloroso Sherry oak casks, is sweet and fruity, while Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Charred Selection (43% ABV) brings a depth of flavour and extra sweetness which is enhanced from its selective finish1 in extra charred American oak casks. The distinguished non-chill filtered, non-aged release, Aberlour Suthainn (48% ABV), has been crafted using a unique version of the Solera Process. With extra maturation in European sherry hogshead casks to produce distinctive batches each time, the Suthainn flavour profile amplifies the renowned Aberlour sherried richness and spice.

The release of this travel exclusive range features the new look and feel in keeping with Aberlour’s recent significant visual identity refresh. The new packaging reflects Aberlour’s profound connectivity to the beautiful natural landscape surrounding the distillery. The colour palette is warm and earthy, and the new label features a dominant oak tree over water. The water signifies the fluidity of the River Lour, which neighbours the Aberlour distillery. True to Aberlour’s ethos of progressive craft, the evolved design has been developed with resource-efficiency in mind, including a recyclable presentation canister2 and a 16% reduction in the glass bottle weight from the previous bottle design. Whilst the presentation of the whisky has been refreshed, the expertly crafted single malt within remains as impressive as ever, with rich, complex, and balanced flavour profiles.

Aberlour’s visibility in duty free stores sees a statement retail space, with furnishings dressed in red, brushed gold and oakwood effect, complete with artisanal customer experiences.

Jayne Murphy, Marketing Director of Malts at Chivas Brothers, commented:

“This global travel retail exclusive range demonstrates once again how Aberlour can be the expression of true progressive craftsmanship and everything that makes it unique – from picturesque Speyside to the sensorial experience of every sip. Global travel retail plays a key role for Aberlour, building awareness through increased visibility and exceptional retail experiences. We are excited for consumers to try the new range.”

Reflecting on the unveiling of Aberlour’s refreshed look and the launch into global travel retailers, Liya Zhang, VP Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, said:

“By utilising the power and differentiation of travel retail, our ambition is to make Aberlour a leading player in the ultra-premium single malt category. Through prioritised, data-led distribution we will capitalise on the brand’s evident and authentic craft to build awareness and consideration of the Aberlour range, recruiting more craft whisky drinkers in the process. The brand’s new look and feel is a stunning reimagining of this much-loved Speyside whisky, and I commend the shared passion and commitment of our teams in getting us to this exciting launch milestone.”

Aberlour 13 Year Old, Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Charred Selection and Aberlour Suthainn are now available to travel retail customers in UK airports with an RRP of £68, £121 and £85 respectively, as well as in Delhi Airport, and will roll out in a phased approach across selected duty-free stores worldwide from April. For more information, visit aberlour.com.

TASTING NOTES:

Aberlour 13 Year Old

Nose:

A burst of spiced red apple with hints of plum jam and honeydew melon sits above a layer of cinnamon biscuit, soft caramel and custard.

Palate:

Freshly baked strudel drizzled with golden syrup, butterscotch and homemade raspberry jam is balanced by group ginger spice.

Finish:

Sweet, juicy and slightly spicy.

Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Charred Selection

Nose:

A wave of creamy crème brulee and honeycomb lead before a fruity medley of caramelised apples, juicy oranges and dried apricot – with a subtle hint of sweet, charred oak.

Palate:

White chocolate swirling with vanilla cream lead into cinnamon spiced bananas served with coconut sorbet. Mejdool dates and zesty orange provide balance.

Finish:

Warming and sweet, with subtle spiced undertones.

Aberlour Suthainn

Nose:

Freshly baked blackcurrant and apple pie laden with vanilla cream, cinnamon spice and a hint of marzipan.

Palate:

Toffee apples and pear drops lead into fresh strawberries, creamy oak and butterscotch sauce. Warming spices of ginger and nutmeg conclude.

Finish:

Sweet and creamy with aromatic spice.